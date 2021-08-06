On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Veterans Affairs

Even after troops leave Afghanistan, Iraq, resulting brain injury research continuing for VHA

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 6, 2021 8:07 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As the United States draws troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, a source of injury and death will cease. But research by the Veterans Health Administration will continue. Two years ago we checked in with one of VA’s top researchers into brain injury and neuropathology. The chief of neuropathology at the VA Boston Healthcare System, Dr. Ann McKee returned to Federal Drive with Tom Temin for an update.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)Army Spc. Alec Alcoser wipes away tears as he is reunited with his dog Alex at Audie L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas. Alcoser was a military dog handler who suffered a traumatic brain injury and his dog lost a leg after they were hit by the blast of a suicide bomber in Afghanistan Aug. 5. Currently, Alcoser is receiving care at the VA's polytrauma unit, while Alex is rehabilitating at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

    VA develops a new program for helping veterans recover from traumatic brain injury

    Veterans Affairs Read more
    (Afghan Ministry of Defense Press Office via AP)FILE - In this May 2, 2021 file photo, a U.S. flag is lowered as American and Afghan soldiers attend a handover ceremony from the U.S. Army to the Afghan National Army, at Camp Anthonic, in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan. The US and NATO have promised to pay $4 billion a year until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s military and security forces, which are struggling to contain an advancing Taliban. Already since 2001, the U.S. has spent nearly $89 billion to build, equip and train the forces. (Afghan Ministry of Defense Press Office via AP, File)

    IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

    Agency Oversight Read more
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)Members of the 6th Special Operations Squadron use a tablet to upload coordinates during an exercise showcasing the capabilities of the Advanced Battle Management System at Duke Field, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019. During the first demonstration of the ABMS, operators across the Air Force, Army, Navy and industry tested multiple real-time data sharing tools and technology in a homeland defense-based scenario enacted by U.S. Northern Command and enabled by Air Force senior leaders. The collection of networked systems and immediately available information is critical to enabling joint service operations across all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    DoD entering a ‘paradigm shift’ in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

    Defense Read more
Related Topics
Afghanistan All News Ann McKee brain injuries Defense Defense News Federal Drive Iraq Tom Temin traumatic brain injury Veterans Affairs veterans health Veterans Health Administration

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing reunites with his dog