VA Home Loan Program expands to help vets facing pandemic foreclosure

At the Department of Veterans Affairs, one of it’s older, more successful programs is getting an update, due to the pandemic creating new stresses on those who use it. The VA Home Loan program announced it would expand services to help homeowners facing foreclosure due to the pandemic, and also to help those looking to buy as many areas are facing a limited housing stock. To learn more about this effort, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with Jeffrey London, executive director of the Loan Guarantee Service at the VA.