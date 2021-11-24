On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Veterans Affairs

VHA teams up with University of Maryland on prostate cancer research

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 24, 2021 1:01 pm
Gentlemen, listen up. Prostate cancer is no fun. But it takes many forms. Some will get you fast. Others grow so slowly you’ll die from something else. Now the Veterans Health Administration is teaming with the University of Maryland on a research project. It’s goal is to establish new surveillance methods to track those with low-risk prostate cancer. With what’s going on, the chief of urology for the VA Maryland Healthcare System, Dr. Mohammed Minhaj Siddiqui, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

