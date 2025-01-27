VA needs to tighten up its procedures for suicide screeners

Veterans Affairs suicide risk screeners often don’t follow the department’s own standards. The Veterans Health Administration has yet to establish consistent training or performance standards for screeners. Those are among the findings of a review by the VA office of inspector general. The Federal Drive with Tom Temin get details from associate regional director, Amber Singh.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin And you were looking at basically the training and evaluation that is done by VA management of the people doing screening of veterans for suicide risk.

Amber Singh That’s right. So we really wanted to examine VHA’s adherence to their own suicide risk identification or what we term risk ID process that had been introduced to standardize, the screening and further evaluation for veterans who screened positive for suicide risk. And as a part of that, we really also wanted to evaluate the associated training for that process and their oversight procedures to make sure that staff are adhering to that requirement.

Tom Temin And the risk ID profile itself is not exclusive to VA. It has a kind of an industry or a medical industry basis. Fair to say?

Amber Singh So I think it’s fair to say suicide risk screening is prevalent in the industry. This really is a one of a kind effort that VA has undertaken to ensure universal screening for veterans in a health care system this size. So that really is unique to VA and has has been a monumental effort. However, given that suicide prevention is VHA’s top clinical priority, we really want to be looking at it to make sure that even though it is that monumental effort that they’re doing what they intend to do.

Tom Temin And just give us a little bit of the context here. Who is screened, who does the screening, and is it done on a regional basis, say a VA health center basis? Just tell us how the whole apparatus works?

Amber Singh Yeah, sure. So the screening process as it stands today, it has gone through a bit of an evolution since the time it was first introduced in 2018. But currently that screening process, the risk ID process is a two step process that consists of a screening, which is an eight item measure that’s really plain language that really any clinician should be able to administer. And VHA has instituted a requirement that every veteran should be screened annually with that screener. And then if the vet is positive on that screen, they should be completing a comprehensive suicide risk evaluation or what they call a CSRE, which is a much more detailed evaluation that must be completed by a provider who is licensed to practice independently and has kind of a certain level of competence as deemed by VHA that asks many more detailed questions about the patient’s ideation plans and intent, and also identifies risk and protective factors. And then maybe most importantly, establishes a mitigation plan to help reduce that patient’s risk or crisis services that the patient can enlist when they’re in crisis. So that process is expected to be completed for every veteran annually, regardless of where they are within VHA, not necessarily in mental health. It should be completed wherever the veteran is when that screening comes to.

Tom Temin There’s a lot of opportunities to interact with veterans at different settings in different locations. Is the department able to track that every one of the 19 million or so veterans that it serves is in fact getting that annual evaluation and maybe ensuring that it doesn’t happen two or three times to the same person.

Amber Singh Yes. So importantly, it can happen two or three times to the same person. It could happen many more times to the same person. It should also be completed in some setting specific areas, which we do talk about in the report too. So on intake and an outpatient mental health clinic or opioid clinic or sleep in pain clinic, you want to complete that even it’s been completed in the last year in residential and inpatient settings. It’s expected that patients will be screened both at admission and discharged. But to answer your question about are they making sure it’s happening across the board, they are doing some monitoring of that. And so they keep data on whether the screening was completed at the first appointment after it became due, so to speak. And there’s extensive data on the setting in which that occurred and the adherence in the various clinical settings across VHA.

Tom Temin And is the screening procedure a discrete thing? That is, if someone comes in for an X-ray and they are to be screened for suicide, that suicide screening is something that is done as a discrete activity and not kind of like casual talk by someone that’s really screening for suicide.

Amber Singh That’s an interesting question. I think it could work both ways. So certainly these questions are, as I said, the screening is really plain language. So it really can be incorporated into a conversation. And oftentimes that’s going to make a veteran more comfortable with those questions.

Tom Temin We’re speaking with Amber Singh, director of mental health national reviews for the Office of Inspector General at Veterans Affairs. And getting to your report specifically, what did you find in terms of whether screeners then are doing the right thing and whether it’s being evaluated properly?

Amber Singh Yeah. So what really prompted us here is that when we look at the data I was just mentioning that VHA tracks, as of September 30, 2023. So we looked at fiscal year 2023. VHA nationally was 55%. Their adherence level was 55% with completion of that annual screening. And so that’s clearly not where we want to be when veterans safety is our top priority and suicide prevention is our top priority. And although VHA is doing a reasonable job of monitoring adherence, there’s plenty of data available. We really found that the responsibility for addressing deficiencies in that monitoring was kind of diffuse. They identified a shared responsibility among the Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, the Suicide Prevention Program and the Rocky Mountain Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center for Suicide Prevention, which is more of a research institution. And that shared responsibility, we determined, really contributed to kind of a lack of clarity and who’s accountable to address these deficiencies. And so while people are aware of that adherence, that’s not quite where we want it. The efforts at the facility level and national levels to address those. The responsibilities just were not clear.

Tom Temin So in other words, the screenings are happening, but most of them may not be adhering to risk ID standards.

Amber Singh Well, what that number tells us is that in 55% of the cases, when a patient’s screening comes due, it is completed at the first appointment upon which it was due. So it’s really about timely completion of that. I hope that helps.

Tom Temin All right. So what are your recommendations then here?

Amber Singh Yeah. So as you mentioned earlier, training was a piece of this. And we did learn along the way that the mandatory suicide risk and evaluation training that is required of all clinical staff doesn’t include the specifics of this process that every clinician is expected to play a part in. And so we did recommend that they include the risk ID process and instruction in their mandatory training. We also made several recommendations related to that monitoring and process improvement. So we recommended that they establish clear benchmarks so that facility leaders know what our adherence rate should be. And if we’re below that to undertake measures to increase their adherence, educate staff, whatever that may entail. We also found that in in certain settings where the requirements are a little bit different and above and beyond that universal screening, they’re not monitoring at all. So we recommended that they monitor in all of those clinical settings that have additional requirements. And then we also looked at barriers. So we wanted to know if within adherence of 55%, what’s getting in the way of that. And so we asked them to address those barriers that clinicians are experiencing just to make that process that much more natural and easy for clinicians across the board within the enterprise.

Tom Temin What might be a barrier to doing it properly?

Amber Singh Yeah. So a couple of the barriers that we identified were that folks in non mental health settings are sometimes very uncomfortable with this process. It’s not natural for them to ask about suicide. And there’s a perception among mental health providers that the attitude is kind of like this is mental health job and it’s a suicide prevention job when kind of the messaging from VHA has been pretty consistently that suicide prevention is everybody’s job. And so that is really one barrier kind of non mental health clinicians and in those settings, understanding their responsibilities and having adequate training and education to be comfortable with that process. One of the other barriers was really this kind of diffuse responsibility, the shared responsibility, and really clarifying the lines of responsibility so that it’s clear whose job it is to address these deficiencies and work with staff on that.

Tom Temin And just a final question. Is there an escalation process such that if a person who’s maybe not a mental health professional conducts the screening and the answers come back that, golly, this might need a little bit more look, see that they have a mechanism to bump that up to someone who can do a more thorough evaluation lest someone gets by that suicide risk.

Amber Singh Yes. So there are mechanisms in place throughout VHA that kind of provide those kinds of handoffs. It is what we call them. And so the suicide prevention program really is a consultative program where suicide prevention coordinators can be consulted by any provider across the medical center and in residential and patient settings there is often a console team that you can go to for that.