A settlement for service members released under don’t ask, don’t tell

Remember the days of “don’t ask, don’t tell” in the armed forces? The policy for gay and lesbian service members ended 10 years ago, but it still reverberates. As does the issue of transgender service members. Now a group of veterans discharged back in the don’t ask, don’t tell days has reached a settlement with the Department of Defense after a long-running class action suit. Attorney Jocelyn Larkin of the Impact Fund joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the details.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin Characterize the people that were party to the suit. They were let go from the military some time ago?

Jocelyn Larkin The suit was brought by a group of veterans who were discharged during the “don’t ask, don’t tell” period. And prior to that, the military has had or had rules against LGBTQ service people going back to World War II. So this group of people brought a suit on behalf of themselves and all other veterans in the same position who were discharged because of their sexual identity or sexual orientation. During these years before don’t ask, don’t tell was repealed.

Tom Temin And what was the result of that discharge? They had less than honorable discharges, and that was the issue for them.

Jocelyn Larkin Well, we have veterans that are in sort of two different categories. The first are those who actually did receive an honorable discharge, but whose discharge document includes language explaining their discharge as because of homosexuality, homosexual conduct, sodomy, words that continue on their discharge documents, which they used still in the decades since they were discharged. That’s the first group. The second group are those who have that, but then they also did not get an honorable discharge. That’s a smaller group, but they are the most affected because their access to benefits was limited by their failure to have an honorable discharge.

Tom Temin Okay, and so this suit was settled by the Defense Department. And it sounds like it has a couple of components related to the two different sorts of plaintiffs that you mentioned, some that got honorable discharge, but have this language and those that were less than honorable. Let’s talk about the first prong, as you put it, for streamlining the process for getting that administrative change. Tell us about that settlement.

Jocelyn Larkin Yeah, I think it’s important to just understand what happened when don’t ask, don’t tell was repealed in 2011. The military made no provision for generating new documents for people. Instead, they told them that they could go through the military Boards of Correction, a process that often took 2-to-3 years because a veteran would have to go get their military records and then submit a petition and it would go through a long process. So it was very, very difficult and intimidating, frankly, for people who had already been traumatized by their discharge from the military. So for those people now, instead of a three-year process that often required them finding a lawyer, they can simply go online, request that they be sent a new document and they will get a DD214 that does not include any reference to their sexual orientation. As you can imagine Tom, they were literally being outed every time they had to use that document, you know, at the VA or to apply for a job or an apartment, anything like that. So that’s the first group.

Tom Temin All right. And the second group is those that had other than honorable discharges and trying to get that upgraded. Tell us how that works.

Jocelyn Larkin Correct. It’s that group. And also those who have what’s called a general discharge, again, where benefits were limited. So the people that were in those two groups can also go on to the DOD website. And this won’t be up and ready for a few months. They could also go on and ask that the Department of Defense essentially put their paperwork through themselves. So rather than the veteran bearing the burden of of putting together a petition asking why their discharge should be upgraded, the Department of Defense will do it on their behalf and then submit their petition, along with many others, to the correct military board based on which service it was. And those upgrades, discharge applications will be considered as a group and resolved on a much faster timetable than would ordinarily be the case if one came in on their own.

Tom Temin We’re speaking with Jocelyn Larkin. She’s of counsel with the Impact Fund. And how many people are involved altogether in these in this suit?

Jocelyn Larkin Well, it’s very difficult to know exactly how many people were discharged. We believe using Department of Defense figures that there are at least 30,000 people who were discharged under these circumstances, maybe 35,000. Now, some already did go through this kind of arduous process and did get upgraded. And then recently the Department of Defense did some proactive work themselves. So we’re talking about, you know, at minimum, 20 to 30,000 people who potentially are eligible to get this relief.

Tom Temin And you said it would take months for the website to be configured to do this.

Jocelyn Larkin Actually, that’s not the issue. The Department of Defense has been very good about getting things ready. But because this is a class action, the settlement that we’ve reached has to first be approved by a judge. The judge has to say, yes, those of you who represented all of these people who weren’t in court, you’ve done a good job, and this is settlement is is a positive step forward for them. So the judge will hear that motion on March 12th. And after that, we will be in a position to then get things up and running.

Tom Temin All right. And tell us a little bit about the Impact Fund itself.

Jocelyn Larkin Well, the Impact Fund is one of several groups and firms that were involved in the case. The Impact Fund is a legal nonprofit, and our mission is to support lawyers who are using class actions for social good, like civil rights, racial justice, environmental justice, things like that. So we bring our own class actions and then we train lawyers to do class actions, because the cases are hard.

Tom Temin Now, the policy in the Pentagon has suddenly changed for people who are transgender and serving. And we’re seeing all kinds of actions from the new defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, Is the Impact Fund or are you gearing up to take on that issue, because people could be discharged under this policy and it could reverse again at some point in the future?

Jocelyn Larkin Well, we’re obviously paying attention to it. I can’t say yet what steps we might take.