VA reinstates some fired employees, but 36 senators push for rehiring all 1,000 back

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said at least two former Veterans Crisis Line employees have told her office they are in the process of being rehired at the VA.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is in the process of reinstating some of the probationary employees it fired last week.

But Senate VA Committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and 35 other Senate Democrats are calling on the VA to go one step further, and re-hire all 1,000 of its recently terminated probationary employees.

The VA has officially exempted many of its frontline employees from a governmentwide hiring freeze, the Office of Personnel Management’s “deferred resignation offer,” and more recently, a widespread firing of probationary hires across the federal government.

But in practice, lawmakers told VA Secretary Doug Collins in a letter that these policies are impacting VA health care and benefits.

Among the impacts, lawmakers say the opening of new clinics, including one in Fredericksburg, Virginia, has been delayed because the VA cannot hire the necessary staff, and that service lines at VA hospitals and clinics have been halted.

“Not only will this latest action put veterans’ care and benefits at risk, but it further confuses, demoralizes, and threatens a VA workforce we need to fulfill our nation’s sacred promise to our veterans and their families who have already sacrificed so much,” the lawmakers wrote.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a service-disabled veteran, told reporters in a call Wednesday that her office has been in touch with fired VA employees who worked for the Veterans Crisis Line and helped process VA benefits claims for veterans.

“After I raised these cases to the VA, and spoke out about them, it sounds like thankfully at least some of these employees will be rehired,” Duckworth said, adding that at least two former Veterans Crisis Line employees have told her office they are in the process of being rehired.

“While the administration seems to realize that these dedicated individual services are desperately needed, this just further underscores how damaging these mass firings are,” Duckworth said.

Federal News Network first reported last week that the VA inadvertently fired employees who were no longer in their probationary period, or were bargaining unit employees, and that the VA is in the process of reinstating these employees.

Raphael Garcia, a disabled Army veteran, spent more than seven months working as the only management analyst for the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Seattle Regional office — was also fired from his job last week.

Garcia said he ensured Army and National Guard service members medically separating for military duty were processed accurately and timely under the integrated disability evaluation system.

He told reporters that reducing VBA staffing will delay claims processing, and “erodes the institutional knowledge built over years.”

“When cost-cutting means sacrificing dedicated disabled service members and committed federal employees, it isn’t about efficiency. It’s about eroding the trust and dignity that our nation owes to those who answer the call to serve,” Garcia said. “This decision is not only a personal blow. It disrupts an entire system designed to process disability claims promptly, leaving thousands of veterans waiting longer for critical benefits, as we are already backlogged in tons of inventory.”

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) told reporters on Wednesday that her office has received “hundreds of calls like this” from recently terminated employees who worked at the VA and other federal agencies.

A former VBA employee told Federal News Network he worked as an education liaison representative, ensuring schools approved to provide VA education benefits, including for-profit schools, meet their legal obligations under the program— but was fired last week.

The former VBA employee, who is a disabled veteran, said his job focused on preventing fraud, waste and abuse within VA education benefits.

“Our role was to work directly with schools … to ensure they were following policy,” the employee said. “The VBA is understaffed. There were other employees terminated, but no one’s confirmed who it is.”

Blumenthal voted to confirm Collins as VA secretary, after he told lawmakers during his confirmation hearing that the Trump administration’s federal workforce policies wouldn’t impact the delivery of VA health care and benefits. But the top Democrat on the Senate VA Committee told reporters he now regrets voting to confirm Collins.

“He has betrayed the promises that he made to me during his confirmation hearing. And maybe my vote was understandable, in light of those promises. I took him at his word. But I regret it now because he has not only broken those promises, he’s failed to respond to my 20-plus inquiries, completely failed to respond to my and my colleagues’ inquiries,” Blumenthal said.

Former VA Under Secretary for Benefits Paul Lawrence, President Donald Trump’s pick to serve as deputy VA secretary, told the Senate VA Committee he would take a closer look at the VA’s firing of probationary employees if confirmed.

“If confirmed, I will review, especially with the crisis hotline, how that came about, and what it should inform us if or when future layoffs are done,” he said Wednesday.

Lawrence said the VA’s targeted firing of 1,000 probationary employees — out of 43,000 total probationary employees currently working at the department — “appeared to be a very thoughtful approach to determining who would be laid off, in the sense that it was not mission-critical.”

“These were described as non-mission critical folks who would not affect the provision of healthcare and benefit,” he added.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.