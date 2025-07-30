Report shows what can go wrong when accessibility isn’t built into federal tech from the start

|Guest:
|Daniel Morris
|Title:
|Deputy Assistant Inspector General for Audits and Evaluations, Department of Veterans Affairs
|Summary:
|You’d expect the Department of Veterans Affairs to lead on accessibility, given the community it serves. But a recent report from the VA’s Office of Inspector General found that just four out of 30 sampled IT systems met federal accessibility standards under Section 508. The findings raise serious questions — not just for the VA, but for every agency building digital tools for the public.