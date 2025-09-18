VA to end special salary rate for IT workers

The Department of Veterans Affairs says employees under the special salary rate won't face a pay cut and will move to a corresponding General Schedule pay rate.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is cancelling the special salary rate for a second occupation: IT workers.

In a new memo from the Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer, VA says it is terminating the Office of Information and Technology-sponsored Title 5 special salary rate (SSR) approved under the PACT Act, effective Oct. 4.

“OCHCO conducted a review of the circumstances listed in 5 C.F.R. § 530.304(b) and the factors listed in 5 C.F.R. § 530.306 that led to establishing the OIT SSR and determined that special rates are no longer needed to recruit and retain Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Computer Engineers, Computer Scientists, and IT Specialists,” stated the memo, which Federal News Network obtained. “The SSR is terminated in all 58 OPM-established locality pay areas effective October 4, 2025. Employees will be placed on the appropriate GS locality pay table or a retained rate effective Oct. 5, 2025.”

VA cancelled the SSR for human resources employees in June. The SSR covered HR specialists (GS-0201) and HR assistants (GS-0203) in the Veterans Health Administration. The VA focused on staffing up its human resources at the same time it began aggressively hiring health care professionals and support staff to treat more veterans and process more claims under the PACT Act.

The department created the special salary rate under the PACT Act, which expanded eligibility for VA health and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances or hazards during their military service.

For IT employees under SSR, VA says they will not see a decrease in pay. The only exception is for temporary or term appointments, which are not eligible for pay retention.

“Per 5 U.S.C. § 5363, if the employee’s former rate of basic pay (on the SSR) is greater than the maximum rate of basic pay payable for the grade of the employee’s position immediately after the SSR is terminated, the employee is entitled to basic pay at a rate equal to the lesser of: 1) the employee’s former rate of basic pay; or, 2) 150 percent of the maximum rate of basic pay payable for the grade of the employee’s position immediately after the SSR termination,” VA stated in its frequently asked questions. “If the employee’s existing rate is greater than step 10 of their grade on the new pay table, they will receive a retained rate equal to their existing rate.”

For example, VA showed that an employee who is at GS-11, step 2 with a special rate of $84,043, would transition to GS-11 step 6 with a salary of $86,259.

VA says SSR employees in steps 1-9 and receiving a bump will have to wait before moving to the next step.

“Time served on the previous pay table is creditable towards the new waiting period. The same waiting periods for within grade increases requirements apply for steps: 52 weeks for steps 1-3; 104 weeks for steps 4-6, and 156 weeks for steps 7-10,” VA wrote. “An employee served for six months at GS-11, step 2 on an SSR, and is placed at GS-11, step 5 on the GS locality pay table. To reach step 6, the employee will only have to serve 1½ years at step 5, instead of 2 years, since the 6 months at step 2 are creditable.”

SSR created in 2023

The Office of Personnel Management published the SSR rate for 2025 in January, with a top rate of $195,200 for an employee at a GS 15, step 10 level, up from a top rate of $191,900 in 2024.

The SSR, which went into effect in the summer of 2023, resulted in an average pay increase of 17% for about 7,000 technology and cyber workers across VA, and has led to significantly higher retention rates.

VA used the SSR to hire about 1,000 IT workers, though the size of the OIT remained consistent from 2020 to 2024.

The decision to cancel the SSR comes after VA is also looking to cut as many as 30,000 employees as it reorganizes how it delivers services to veterans and their families.

The VA would also cut about 1,000 IT experts from its workforce under this budget proposal. According to the fiscal 2026 budget request, VA’s Office of Information and Technology’s nearly 8,000-employee workforce would shrink to under 7,000 employees.

IT, cyber workers hard to recruit

Those cuts would largely undo the department’s aggressive efforts to recruit and retain technologists under the Biden administration. It’s not entirely clear how much of the staffing reduction stems from VA OIT employees accepting the department’s deferred resignation offer or otherwise leaving the agency.

VA was one of a few agencies to opt into the SSR, as several agencies said they didn’t have the funding to support the higher rates of pay.

The Office of Personnel Management approved the SSR in January 2023, which would cover federal employees working in 2210 IT management, 0854 computer engineering, and 1550 computer science classified positions.

The idea behind the SSR was, in part, to help close the gap between public and private sector technology and cyber workers. An interagency report in 2022 found a pay gap of 66% between public and private sector IT workers. Several agencies have similar incentive pay programs across the government to help attract and retain employees with specific skillsets.

