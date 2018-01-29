Listen Live Sports

Insight by Unisys

How micro-segmentation is securing the nation’s high-value critical assets

January 29, 2018 5:02 pm
 
1 min read
This content is provided by Unisys.

Today’s military commanders must secure mission requirements and ensure that only the authorized people have access to exactly the right data, at exactly the right time. Unisys allows armed forces leaders to leverage one solution with added benefits that require no hardware or additional infrastructure to deploy as it is entirely software based, available anytime, anywhere deployed with agility and completely transparent to the user. This allows for enormous cost savings and enhanced encryption security to share and protect information on the fly, even in times of duress.

Our solution, Unisys Stealth, is specifically designed to protect data-in-transit on-prem, in the cloud, and hybrid deployments, with the ability to push security policy down to the individual level, in a process called “micro-segmentation”. Unisys Stealth is a leader in the emerging micro-segmentation field and built it for a unique DoD and Intel Community requirement.

Unisys Stealth is in fact, the only micro-segmentation solution certified for use with National Security System data centers, which ensures that the tightly controlled security policy and access management on premises extends into any cloud environment. Stealth deploys right now at Federal, State, and Local government levels, protecting some of our most sensitive government data, securing mission enclaves.

Gartner calls micro-segmentation one of the top security trends today. Share information securely in the cloud. To learn more about Unisys’s Stealth solution go to www.unisys.com/stealth.

Panel of experts

  • Frederick Henry

    Client Executive, DISA Programs and DoD Agencies, Unisys

    More
  • Lance Vaughn

    Industry Director, Stealth Solutions, Unisys

    More
  • Tom Temin

    Federal News Radio

    More
About Unisys:

Unisys is a global information technology company that works with many of the world's largest companies and government organizations to solve their most pressing IT and business challenges. Unisys specializes in providing integrated, leading-edge solutions to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. With more than 20,000 employees serving clients around the world, Unisys offerings include cloud and infrastructure services, application services, security solutions, and high-end server technology. For more information, please visit unisys.com/federal.

