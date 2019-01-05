Non-Billable Consult with Andrew Sherman

Andrew J. Sherman is an M&A Partner at D.C.’s Seyfarth Shaw, a bestselling author, and a professor of business growth with a career spanning decades.

In his Non-Billable Consults, Sherman gives advice every business needs to stay on the right side of ethics and the law.

NBC 01: #MeToo Andrew Sherman | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/NBC-1-metoo-FULL.mp3

NBC 02: IP Andrew Sherman | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/NBC-2-IP-FULL.mp3

NBC 03: Misappropriation Andrew Sherman | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/NBC-3-Misappropriation.mp3

NBC 04: M&A Andrew Sherman | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/NBC-4-MA.mp3

NBC 05: Partnering Andrew Sherman | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/NBC-5-Partnering.mp3

NBC 06: Angel Investors Andrew Sherman | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/NBC-6-Angel-investors.mp3

NBC 07: CoFounders Andrew Sherman | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/NBC-7-CoFounders-FULL.mp3

NBC 08: Advisory Boards Andrew Sherman | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/NBC-8-Advisory-Boards-FULL.mp3