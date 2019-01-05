Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
What's Working in Washington
 
...

Non-Billable Consult with Andrew Sherman

January 5, 2019 6:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Andrew ShermanAndrew J. Sherman is an M&A Partner at D.C.’s Seyfarth Shaw, a bestselling author, and a professor of business growth with a career spanning decades.

 

In his Non-Billable Consults, Sherman gives advice every business needs to stay on the right side of ethics and the law.

NBC 01: #MeToo

Andrew Sherman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

NBC 02: IP

Andrew Sherman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

NBC 03: Misappropriation

Andrew Sherman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

NBC 04: M&A

Andrew Sherman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

NBC 05: Partnering

Andrew Sherman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

NBC 06: Angel Investors

Andrew Sherman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

NBC 07: CoFounders

Andrew Sherman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

NBC 08: Advisory Boards

Andrew Sherman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Andrew Sherman business legal advice legal help Non-Billable Consult podcast Radio Interviews What's Working in Washington

Top Stories

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris