John Cofrancesco is the Vice President of Business Development at Acuity Systems LLC, and an expert in the business-related operations of the federal government. InĀ What the Fed, Cofrancesco provides prescient advice and cogent analysis on the various avenues for businesses to help the federal government, and the inventive solutions that government-oriented entrepreneurs have found.

WTF 01: Marine Bake-Off John Cofrancesco | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/WTF-1-Marine-bake-off-PKG.mp3

WTF 02: Data to Decision John Cofrancesco | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/WTF2-Data-to-Decision-PKG.mp3

WTF 03: GSA 36 John Cofrancesco | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/WTF-3-GSA-36-PKG.mp3

WTF 04: SAMM John Cofrancesco | https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/WTF-4-SAMM-PKG.mp3

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.