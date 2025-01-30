OPM ‘deferred resignation’ offer sparks flurry of legal questions

One lawyer says OPM's proposal "does not look fully baked yet" as Democrats question the legality of the "deferred resignation" offer.

The Office of Personnel Management’s “deferred resignation” offer is raising a host of legal questions with no easy answers for federal employment attorneys.

Attorneys say the offer — spelled out in OPM’s Tuesday night email to all feds — isn’t rooted in any specific program or regulation for reducing the federal workforce or making voluntary separations. OPM told employees the deadline for accepting the resignation offer is Feb. 6.

“It is, I think right now, intentionally vague, and it’s not allowing enough people to be able to either give solid advice to employees or for employees to be able to make informed decisions,” Kevin Owen, partner at Gilbert Employment Law, said in an interview. “And that’s causing significant concern out there in the federal employee community.”

The Trump administration hasn’t issued any additional public guidance on the program beyond a five-page Frequently Asked Questions memo.

Owen specifically pointed out that OPM has not yet asked employees who opt in to waive any rights or ability to appeal personnel actions.

“One question is, where is the authority to set up this program? Are they going to try to attach strings at the end of this process that waive rights? It does not look fully baked yet,” Owen said.

In setting up the program, OPM declined to use existing regulations that allow agencies to offer employees a buyout. Attorneys specifically pointed to programs like the Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment Authority, which allows agencies to offer employees lump-sum payments of up to $25,000 to voluntarily separate.

“This ‘deferred resignation program’ is not being offered pursuant to any established regulatory framework, there are no funds set aside for this program, and there is no guarantee that your agency will be able to place you on administrative leave for the eight-month period,” Alden Law Group partner Michelle Bercovici wrote in a blog post today. “There is no precedent for this program, and its provisions are directly contrary to past OPM guidance on appropriate uses for administrative leave.”

Bercovici recommended feds consult with agency benefits personnel, human resources, and other “appropriate experts” before resigning from government.

“A ‘one-size-fits-all’ email from OPM does not take into account individual circumstances and should not be read to provide a guarantee as to your rights and pay,” she added.

The American Federation of Government Employees likewise cautioned employees not to take the deferred resignation offer “at face value” in a flyer distributed today. AFGE warned it “may also face legal challenges that could alter the terms of all or portions of the program.”

While the legal standing of OPM’s offer has not yet been challenged, AFGE’s flyer advises local units and councils that they may consider filing grievances alleging that the program violates collective bargaining agreements or regulations.

“There’s certainly going to be a challenge to this,” Derrick Hogan, a partner at Tully Rinckey, said in an interview. “At some point, a court’s going to have to decide whether this can remain in effect or not.”

But attorneys are unsure how exactly the program will be challenged in the near term.

“This offers really come out of left field for everybody, and so I think it’s a little early to determine what type of litigation there can be, partly because a lot of this is unknown,” Owen said.

Some lawyers pointed to the use of administrative leave as a potential issue. OPM is telling agencies to place employees who accept the offer on administrative leave until Sept. 30.

But OPM in December finalized new regulations for administrative leave. The rules implement the Administrative Leave Act of 2016, which placed more strict requirements around the use of administrative leave by agencies.

Agencies are required to implement the new rules no later than Sept. 13.

“Very clearly Congress said, ‘We do not want the executive agencies to be wasting taxpayer dollars in this way, having people paid to do no work,'” Mary Kuntz, partner at Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch, said in an interview. “I think that could be challenged. They have addressed it in this OPM guidance, where they try to argue that agencies aren’t bound by this because they have until September to come up with their own regulations. I think that’s challengeable.”

Federal employment attorneys have also discussed whether OPM’s initial email could be seen as coercing the feds to take the resignation offer. “At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency,” OPM’s email states.

But Owen said that language on its own is unlikely to meet the bar for a “constructive discharge” claim before the Merit Systems Protection Board. He is cautioning clients, especially managers, to avoid discussing the offer with their subordinate employees.

“Especially if the manager is making some sort of promise or interpreting what was in this offer in a way that doesn’t pan out,” Owen said. “So if an employee feels induced by some sort of benefit that is not been delivered to them, that will open the door for some valid appeals to the MSPB on a constructive discharge claim.”

Meanwhile, some lawmakers and employee advocates have questioned the intent behind OPM’s offer, as well as whether there will be enough funding to cover potentially thousands of employees going on administrative leave through September.

But not following through on the offer could open the Trump administration up to legal action.

“If they didn’t follow through on this, then you’re essentially looking at a constructive discharge claim where, ‘Hey, I accepted this based on these promises. I was going to get paid, I was going to get benefits until Sept. 30, and now you pulled it back on me,'” Hogan said. “So I would hope that they will follow through on it, because then I think that opens up another can of worms if they didn’t.”

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.