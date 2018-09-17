Listen Live Sports

PHOTOS: Federal employees help those hit by Florence floodwaters

September 17, 2018 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
More than 3,800 civilian federal employees, and more than 9,700 military personnel are currently deployed to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating the efforts from regional and national emergency response centers. Among other agencies involved are from the Defense Department, Homeland Security, Energy, Transportation, and Interior.

Florence, now a tropical depression, has prompted a widespread emergency across all of North Carolina, from the ocean east to mountain west. Floodwaters are expected to push many rivers to all-time highs and could spur life-threatening landslides as the storm’s remnants move north.

