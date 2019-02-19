OPM closes D.C.-area federal agencies Wednesday

This story was updated at 9:20 p.m. to reflect OPM’s closure announcement.

The Office of Personnel Management is closing federal agencies in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area on Wednesday due to an approaching winter storm.

OPM made the announcement Tuesday night, following a similar one from the Baltimore Federal Executive Board, which also recommended agencies in the area close Wednesday.

Schools in the Washington metropolitan area were beginning to announce closures ahead of Wednesday’s winter storm, which is expected to bring up four inches of snow to the region. A mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain is expected through Wednesday, according to Federal News Network’s sister station WTOP.

Federal employees who are eligible to telework should work remotely on Wednesday, OPM said.

“They must account for the entire workday by teleworking, taking unscheduled leave (paid or unpaid) or other paid time off, or a combination, in accordance with law, regulations, agency policies and procedures, and any applicable collective bargaining requirements (as consistent with law),” OPM said.

Emergency employees are also directed to report to their work sites, unless their agencies give other instructions.

Employees who aren’t telework-ready will generally receive weather and safety leave for the number of hours they were originally scheduled to work.

