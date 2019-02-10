D.C. and Baltimore federal offices on 2-hour delay Monday

Federal offices in the Washington, D.C., area will open two hours later than scheduled on Monday morning.

The Office of Personnel Management announced the decision late Sunday night, with a mixture of rain, sleet and snow in the forecast through Monday morning.

Federal employees have the option for unscheduled leave or telework on Monday, OPM said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia until 10 a.m. Monday, according to WTOP, Federal News Network’s sister station.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Federal Executive Board has also recommended a two-hour delayed arrival for employees in the region.

Agencies will grant non-emergency employees weather and safety leave for up to two hours past their normally scheduled arrival time. They may also use earned annual leave, compensatory time off, credit hours or sick leave as appropriate, in addition to leave without pay, unscheduled telework or a flexible work schedule day off, according to OPM.

Emergency employees are expected to arrive at their normally scheduled work time Monday morning.

Federal employees who participate in their agencies’ telework programs and choose not to come to the office on Monday must work remotely, take unscheduled leave or some combination to account for a full day, OPM said. Generally, agencies will not grant telework-eligible employees weather or safety leave in these situations.

Read Federal News Network’s explainer on OPM’s dismissal and closure procedures here.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.