Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Workforce
 
...

D.C. and Baltimore federal offices on 2-hour delay Monday

February 10, 2019 10:23 pm
 
1 min read
11 Shares       

Federal offices in the Washington, D.C., area will open two hours later than scheduled on Monday morning.

The Office of Personnel Management announced the decision late Sunday night, with a mixture of rain, sleet and snow in the forecast through Monday morning.

Federal employees have the option for unscheduled leave or telework on Monday, OPM said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia until 10 a.m. Monday, according to WTOP, Federal News Network’s sister station.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Federal Executive Board has also recommended a two-hour delayed arrival for employees in the region.

Agencies will grant non-emergency employees weather and safety leave for up to two hours past their normally scheduled arrival time. They may also use earned annual leave, compensatory time off, credit hours or sick leave as appropriate, in addition to leave without pay, unscheduled telework or a flexible work schedule day off, according to OPM.

Emergency employees are expected to arrive at their normally scheduled work time Monday morning.

Federal employees who participate in their agencies’ telework programs and choose not to come to the office on Monday must work remotely, take unscheduled leave or some combination to account for a full day, OPM said. Generally, agencies will not grant telework-eligible employees weather or safety leave in these situations.

Read Federal News Network’s explainer on OPM’s dismissal and closure procedures here.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Nicole Ogrysko

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits. Follow @nogryskoWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News dismissal and closure procedure Nicole Ogrysko operating status OPM OPM operating status telework weather and safety leave Workforce

Top Stories

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.