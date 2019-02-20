D.C.-area federal agencies are open Thursday, OPM says

The Office of Personnel Management said federal agencies in Washington, D.C., metropolitan area are open Thursday, after a winter storm that brought a few inches of snow and rain to the region.

Federal employees have the option to take unscheduled leave or telework on Thursday, OPM added. The agency made the announcement Wednesday night. Federal agencies in the D.C. and Baltimore regions were closed Wednesday due to the storm.

The Baltimore Federal Executive Board said in a post on its Facebook page that it would not convene its inter-agency weather committee to discuss a recommendation for Thursday. Some agencies in the Baltimore region have already posted updates on their own pages, the FEB said, and employees should check with their individual organizations for more guidance.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for areas north and west of D.C. until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Non-emergency employees must notify their supervisors if they plan to take unscheduled leave or telework Thursday. Most employees have the option to use earned annual leave, compensatory time off, credit hours or sick leave and leave without pay, OPM said. Non-emergency employees can also rearrange their work hours under flexible work schedules or take a flexible work schedule day off.

Emergency employees are also directed to report to their work sites, unless their agencies give other instructions.

