What does the federal manager of the future look like? Take our survey

June 20, 2019 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
Federal News Network is conducting a survey of federal employees about the current state of managers in the government. We also want to know what skillsets, capabilities and training these managers will need over the next 3-to-5 years.

Please take our anonymous survey.

We will make the results of the survey available later this year as part of our special report on the state of federal managers.

Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. Follow @jmillerWFED

