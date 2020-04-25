IRS, still seeking PPE, tells up to 10K employees to return to office Monday

The IRS starting Monday will have thousands of employees return to their offices, according to an all-hands email its human capital office sent Friday afternoon.

The House Ways and Means Committee, which obtained and circulated the email, said the decision will bring back as many as 10,000 IRS employees to answer phones, process mail and other “mission-critical work” they can’t complete while teleworking.

The email, sent by IRS Human Capital Officer Robin Bailey and Deputy Human Capital Officer Kevin McIver, also requires recalled employees to report to work with their own protective gear.

“Although the IRS is seeking to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves, each IRS facility may not be able to initially procure the PPE for all employees immediately,” Bailey and McIver wrote. “Employees are therefore required to bring personal face coverings for their nose and mouth area when they come to work.”

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) and oversight subcommittee chairman John Lewis (D-Ga.) said the decision was “especially troubling,” since IRS Commissioner Chuck Retting told congressional staff earlier this week that 100 agency employees had contracted the coronavirus, and four have died.

The lawmakers said the IRS shouldn’t send essential employees back to work until they have acquired enough PPE for them.

“It is understandable that in carrying out its mission during a crisis, the agency would require some employees to report back to work during perilous times. However, it is completely irresponsible and unethical for the IRS to demand those workers obtain their own protective equipment — this is the responsibility of the federal government to its workers,” they wrote in a statement Saturday.

In the meantime, the IRS will require employees to bring personal face coverings for their nose and mouth. The agency links to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to make a mask from a t-shirt for a bandana.

“Materials used to create the covering must be conducive to a professional work environment and not contain any images or text that may be deemed inappropriate or offensive to others,” the all-hands email states.

Employees that work in a private or walled cubicle, they can remove their face covering while working at their desk. However, the email says employees must wear masks when in common areas that include walkways, elevators, staircases bathroom and cafeterias, as well as when they enter and leave the building.

“An employee who fails to adhere to the requirements in the memo may be required to return home until such time the employee adheres to these requirements,” the email states. “Please remember, the intent of this requirement is to ensure the health and safety of all our employees and their families.”