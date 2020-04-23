Listen Live Sports

Survey: Teleworking during the pandemic

April 23, 2020 4:34 pm
 
It’s more than a month since the Office of Management and Budget instructed federal agencies to offer “maximum telework flexibilities” to keep workplace staff at a minimum during the coronavirus pandemic.

For some employees and contractors, it’s been a huge adjustment. For others, it’s been business as usual. And for some, remote working is not an option.

Take our survey and tell us how you and your colleagues are doing with working remotely. All answers are anonymous and results will be published in the coming weeks.

Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. Follow @jmillerWFED

