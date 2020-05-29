State, local govts face salary competition from private sector

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Telework is on the rise. Engineering and technical positions are difficult to fill. And it’s hard to compete with private sector salaries. Those tropes about the federal workforce also apply to people working for state and local government. For more on these and other findings, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the senior research associate at the Center for State and Local Government Excellence, Gerald Young.