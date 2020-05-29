Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Workforce
 
...

State, local govts face salary competition from private sector

May 29, 2020 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Telework is on the rise. Engineering and technical positions are difficult to fill. And it’s hard to compete with private sector salaries. Those tropes about the federal workforce also apply to people working for state and local government. For more on these and other findings, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the senior research associate at the Center for State and Local Government Excellence, Gerald Young.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Center for State and Local Government Excellence Federal Drive Gerald Young Hiring/Retention Technology Tom Temin Workforce
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Observing Ramadan at sea aboard the USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system