Two DHS biohazard labs investigating coronavirus bacteria

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Research labs across the government, industry and academia are working on one piece of the coronavirus puzzle or another. Looking deep into the germ itself are two parts of the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology directorate. One is the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center — the other is the Hazard Awareness and Characterization Technology Center. That center’s lead biologist, Lloyd Hough, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.