Views from the home office: Feds say they’re as productive or more while teleworking

Federal employees say they’re more productive and working longer hours at home than they were at the office.

A Federal News Network survey of nearly 1,200 respondents found by and large most employees are enjoying their time teleworking, though most were mixed on whether their agencies would expand or more fully embrace remote work programs in the future.

When asked to describe all the lessons they and their coworkers have learned while teleworking, 81% of federal employees said they enjoyed not having to commute to the office, 76% said work is what they do, not where they do it and 58% said they were impressed by the tasks they were able to accomplish remotely.

See some of the results below. For more, check out the full survey here.

To view the results, click through the categories on the drop-down menu in the bottom right-hand corner to see how long federal employees have been teleworking and their views on their own productivity during the pandemic.