Taking notes from state and local governments on workforce issues

The federal government operates countless programs aimed at strengthening a U.S. workforce, beset by technology change and the wholesale movement of manufacturing to cheap labor nations. But the issue affects the state governments much more than the federal. All the more so because of the coronavirus pandemic. The National Governors Association, through newly published guidance, has a lot to say about workforce issues. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the NGA’s program director for economic opportunity, Rachael Stephens.