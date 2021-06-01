On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Warm weather and longer days make some feds think of those with food insecurity

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
June 1, 2021 2:34 pm
Those lazy, hazy, crazy days of hot dogs and beer might be at hand, but there are far too many Americans living with food insecurity. So now it’s time to kick off this year’s Feds Feed Families summer food drive, led by a team at the Agriculture Department. With details, the national chairwoman of Feds Feed Families, Christa Speekmann, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

