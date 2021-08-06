On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Workforce

Vaccination form for federal workers adds penalties for lies

ZEKE MILLER
August 6, 2021 2:00 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal employees who need to certify their vaccination status under a new policy instituted by President Joe Biden intended to encourage COVID-19 shots will face disciplinary action and potentially criminal prosecution if they lie on the form.

The Biden administration on Friday unveiled the attestation form that employees will need to fill out confirming whether they have been fully vaccinated against the virus, adding legal teeth to the president’s mandate. Federal employees won’t be following the honor system but will instead be required to acknowledge that making a “knowing and willful false statement on this form can be punished by fine or imprisonment or both.”

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the form which was distributed Friday to agency leadership and points of contact for COVID safety protocol implementation.

Under Biden’s policy, those who are not vaccinated or choose not to complete the form will will be subject to mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing requirements and will be ineligible for official travel in most cases.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

The effort is part of the White House’s push to make it more difficult for eligible Americans to remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

With the exception of those seeking to “obtain a public service or benefit,” visitors to federal office-buildings, including the White House, will be required to fill out the form before visiting, according to the federal policy.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Business News Covid-19 Government News Health News Management National & World Headlines U.S. News vaccines Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise