This enduring program benefits both up-and-coming contractors and the warfighters they serve

Now in its 31st year, the Nunn-Perry Mentor Protégé Program is a premier way the Defense Department recognizes individuals whose personal growth has helped deliver crucial capabilities to warfighters. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more about this year’s program, the director of DoD’s Office of Small Business Programs, Farooq Mitha, and the director of the Mentor-Protégé program, Kasey Diaz.