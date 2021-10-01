On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Workforce

Updated: Biden signs stopgap highway spending bill bringing 3,700 Transportation Dept. employees back to work

Jory Heckman@jheckmanWFED
October 1, 2021 5:02 pm
2 min read
      

A stopgap highway funding bill gets furloughed Transportation Department employees back to work.

President Joe Biden signed a 30-day extension of federal highway spending Saturday night.  Funding for these programs lapsed Friday, and forced the Transportation Department to furlough 3,700 employees.

The House passed the short-term spending bill Friday, and the Senate met Saturday to pass the measure.

Congress averted a partial government shutdown last week, but lawmakers didn’t meet the same deadline to extend funding for the Highway Trust Fund, which finances most of the federal government’s spending on highways and public transit.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending package championed by the Biden administration would have reauthorized the Highway Trust Fund and averted the furloughs, but the House delayed a vote on that bill as it considered also passing a larger infrastructure spending bill supported by congressional Democrats.

Most of the fund’s revenue comes from federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as other transportation-related federal taxes.

A Transportation Department spokesperson said in a statement Friday that the Biden administration worked closely with Congress to quickly reauthorize surface transportation programs and bring furloughed employees back to work.

Payments to reimburse state transportation departments, transit agencies and other grantees for existing grants continued during the lapse, allowing ongoing projects to proceed without interruption, the spokesperson said.

Safety-critical employees were not subject to the furlough, and furloughed DOT employees have previously received back pay from Congress.

DOT, in its updated shutdown guidance, states most Federal Highway Administration and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration positions are funded through the Highway Trust Fund.

The agency furloughed nearly 2,000 employees in 2010, the last time Congress let the Highway Trust Fund lapse. Congress passed legislation a month later giving those furloughed employees back pay.

The American Federation of Government Employees at the time praised Congress for passing the back-pay bill, and Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) for introducing the legislation.

        Read more: Workforce

“Without this legislation, the employees would otherwise not be paid for the time they were furloughed when the highway trust fund was not reauthorized in a timely fashion,” former AFGE President John Gage said at the time. “This bill will ensure that the paychecks of the affected employees are not reduced. AFGE applauds Congress for doing the right thing.

Jory Heckman

Jory Heckman is a reporter at Federal News Network covering U.S. Postal Service, IRS, big data and technology issues.

Follow @jheckmanWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News American Federation of Government Employees Congress Federal Highway Administration Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration furlough Gerry Connolly Highway Trust Fund Pay Pay & Benefits Transportation Department Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks