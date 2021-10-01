On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

Jory Heckman@jheckmanWFED
October 1, 2021 5:02 pm
2 min read
      

The Transportation Department has furloughed 3,700 employees after Congress let authorization for a federal highway fund lapse.

Congress averted a partial government shutdown on Thursday, but lawmakers didn’t meet the same deadline to extend funding for the Highway Trust Fund, which finances most of the federal government’s spending on highways and public transit.

The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending package championed by the Biden administration would have reauthorized the Highway Trust Fund and averted the furloughs, but the House delayed a vote on that bill as it considered also passing a larger infrastructure spending bill supported by congressional Democrats.

Most of the fund’s revenue comes from federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as other transportation-related federal taxes.

A Transportation Department spokesperson said in a statement that the Biden administration is working closely with Congress to quickly reauthorize surface transportation programs and bring furloughed employees back to work.

The spokesperson added that DoT is “taking every step we can to mitigate the impacts of this temporary lapse in authorization.”

“Payments to reimburse State DOTs, transit agencies and other grantees for existing grants can continue, allowing ongoing projects to proceed without interruption,” the spokesperson said.

Safety-critical employees are not subject to the furlough, and furloughed DoT employees have previously received back pay from Congress.

DoT, in its updated shutdown guidance, notes most Federal Highway Administration and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration positions are funded through the Highway Trust Fund.

The agency furloughed nearly 2,000 employees in 2010, the last time Congress let the Highway Trust Fund lapse. Congress passed legislation a month later giving those furloughed employees back pay.

The American Federation of Government Employees at the time praised Congress for passing the back-pay bill, and Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) for introducing the legislation.

“Without this legislation, the employees would otherwise not be paid for the time they were furloughed when the highway trust fund was not reauthorized in a timely fashion,” former AFGE President John Gage said at the time. “This bill will ensure that the paychecks of the affected employees are not reduced. AFGE applauds Congress for doing the right thing.

Jory Heckman

Jory Heckman is a reporter at Federal News Network covering U.S. Postal Service, IRS, big data and technology issues.

