Trending:
Listen Live
Workforce

Feds in D.C. operating under three-hour delay Tuesday after winter weather strikes region

Jared Serbu@jserbuWFED
January 3, 2022 10:22 pm
1 min read
      

A winter storm is affecting federal employee work schedules in the nation’s capital for the second consecutive day. Although agency offices in the D.C. area won’t close entirely on Tuesday, they’ll operate under a three-hour delayed opening.

The Office of Personnel Management announced the decision shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday. The delay’s impact on actual agency operating hours will vary, depending on the worksite. But in general, non-emergency employees who’d normally be expected to report in-person will be allowed three extra hours to arrive at work.

As with Monday’s complete closure in the National Capital Region, emergency employees are still expected to show up on time, and feds who were already scheduled to telework still must begin their workdays when they were supposed to.

The winter storm that began late Sunday night set new daily records for snowfall at all three of the region’s major airports. Washington’s Reagan airport, for instance, saw seven inches of snow by 7 p.m. Monday. But some outlying areas in Maryland and Virginia saw larger accumulations of a foot or more, according to a tally maintained by Federal News Network’s sister station, WTOP.

Hundreds of thousands of residents also lost power during the storm, including 380,000 in northern Virginia.

Although snowfall had ended by Monday evening, the concern for Tuesday’s commute was icy conditions on the region’s roadways and transit systems. Although daytime temperatures rose well above the freezing point on Monday, the National Weather Service warned that cold temperatures overnight would refreeze snowmelt from Monday’s storm, especially on untreated surfaces.

Jared Serbu

Jared Serbu is deputy editor of Federal News Network and reports on the Defense Department’s contracting, legislative, workforce and IT issues.

Follow @jserbuWFED

Related Stories

    (Photo courtesy of April Gail Pilgrim, Army)The new landscape of civilian federal government employment during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 global outbreak looks strikingly similar to your house. That’s because most likely it is, say U.S. Army personnel advisors. In an effort to protect the health of the military workforce while maintaining operational momentum, many organizations are sending civilian employees home. Telework has expanded to meet the need. (Photo courtesy of April Gail Pilgrim)

    Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

    Defense Read more
    Amelia Brust, Federal News Networktelework, work from home, home office, federal employees
    First Look

    In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
All News Office of Personnel Management OPM operating status Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|4 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Snowfall hits the D.C. area to bring in the new year