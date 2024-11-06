Election Pulse Poll: Take our survey

Federal News Network is taking the pulse of federal employees and contractors about the 2024 Presidential election results.

Federal News Network is conducting a “pulse poll” of federal employees and contractors about the election of Donald Trump as President. We realize there are a lot of unknowns about what the new administration will mean and what changes on potentially on tap. This “pulse poll” is trying to gauge how federal employees and contractors are feeling today soon after the election. Please take a few minutes and answer these questions. All answers are anonymous.

