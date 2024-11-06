Federal groups, unions brace for what a second Trump term may bring

Some groups congratulated President-elect Trump on his win. Many expressed concerns for the possible return of former Trump policies that would “harm” feds.

In the immediate wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election, many federal groups and unions are deliberating their next steps amid what they anticipate will be a significantly shifted focus in a new administration.

Some federal organizations on Wednesday morning congratulated Trump on his win, while also acknowledging the importance of the democratic process overall.

“The right to vote is a hallmark of our democracy, and millions of Americans exercised this right in selecting him to lead our nation for the next four years,” Partnership for Public Service President and CEO Max Stier said in a statement.

Federal unions such as the American Federation of Government Employees, however, expressed disappointment with Trump clinching the presidency.

“The election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States is not the result our union was hoping for,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement. “Nevertheless, federal employees are sworn to uphold the law and the Constitution, and they will continue to do their jobs regardless of who sits in the White House.”

Regardless, federal organizations and unions alike are turning their attention to what will come next in a second presidential term for Trump. Below is a collection of what some federal employee groups, unions and others have said about the presidential election in its aftermath.

American Federation of Government Employees

While not shying away from sharing disappointment in the election’s outcome, AFGE also raised concerns about the possible return of former Trump policies that limited collective bargaining and official time. The union said it will “continue fighting” for its bargaining unit members governmentwide.

“Make no mistake: our union will not stand by and let any political leader — regardless of their political affiliation — run roughshod over the Constitution and our laws,” AFGE’s Kelley said. “During President Trump’s first term, his administration attempted to gut many of our negotiated union contracts, downsize and relocate federal agencies at great disruption and cost to taxpayers.”

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association

After acknowledging the importance of a lawful presidential transition, FLEOA President Mat Silverman added that the federal organization is prepared to work with the incoming administration.

“Americans of all political persuasions spoke about their continuing desire for public safety and continued support of law enforcement this election,” Silverman said in a statement. “FLEOA is prepared to work with the Trump administration to help deliver on these commitments to the American public.”

Federal Managers Association

With a particular emphasis on the role of senior agency leaders, FMA National President Craig Carter called attention to his organization’s long-time focus on upholding “excellence” in public service.

“Managers on the frontlines of the noble agencies and departments that make up federal government are, and will continue to be, the primary leaders providing services to the American people,” Carter said in a statement. “As we have for more than 110 years, FMA will work with President Trump and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the 119th Congress to push for investment in management and the people of the federal workforce, giving managers the tools they need to effectively operate and securing policies to attract and retain the best and brightest to civil service.”

Heritage Foundation

The Heritage Foundation, a long-time conservative think tank and creator of Project 2025, congratulated Trump on his victory and expressed support for many of the policies that may be forthcoming in Trump’s next term. On the topic of the federal workforce, the organization “stands united” with any intentions of the incoming administration to “dismantle the deep state,” Heritage President Kevin Roberts said in a statement.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association

As a federal organization representing the interests of both employees and retirees, NARFE turned its focus toward the future of federal benefits, such as cost-of-living adjustments, as well as the importance of maintaining a non-partisan civil service.

“As we look forward to the new Congress and administration, we urge the president and lawmakers from both parties to embrace a shared respect for democracy, find common ground and work together, in partnership with, and respectful of, the federal workforce, to best serve the American people,” NARFE National President William Shackelford said in a statement. “Every administration should — and will — bring along its own cadre of political appointees to set and direct the policy of the duly elected president. But NARFE will stand firmly against any efforts to eliminate or erode the merit-based civil service, including a reimplementation of Schedule F.”

National Federation of Federal Employees

NFFE said it’s bracing for “attacks” on the career federal workforce and pro-union policies, akin to what the government saw in the first Trump term.

“NFFE, alongside our coalition of federal sector unions, is prepared to fight against all attempts to dismantle the civil service. We believe that merit and competency — not loyalty to the president — should take precedent in hiring and retaining a skilled workforce that carries out critical services on behalf of the American people,” NFFE National President Randy Erwin said in a statement. “With that being said, NFFE takes pride in working across the aisle on behalf of our members. We will make every effort to work collaboratively with both the White House and leaders in Congress, regardless of party affiliation.”

National Treasury Employees Union

While raising concerns about Trump’s possible actions attempting to “harm” federal employees, NTEU said it will do its best to work in good faith with next year’s incoming administration. But the union remained wary of a possible resurgence of former Trump policies that limited union activities.

“We are fully prepared to work with our allies in Congress and use all the tools we have to fight any and all actions taken by his administration that would harm frontline federal workers, our ability to represent them or their ability to serve the American people,” NTEU National President Doreen Greenwald said in a statement.

Partnership for Public Service

As a non-partisan organization, the Partnership for Public Service is focusing its immediate attention on the presidential transition process, which will take place in the coming months. The Partnership urged Trump to begin the work now so his administration is prepared to govern “on day one.”

“The Trump transition team must enter into agreements with the White House, the General Services Administration, the Department of Justice and other entities, allowing access to critical support like security clearances, conflict of interest reviews, direct communication with agencies and other information vital for an effective transition,” the Partnership’s Stier said. “Presidential transitions are complex and challenging under any circumstances, and trying to execute one without this support is like running a race with your shoes tied together. Declining this support is a tremendous and unnecessary risk to national security and readiness.”

Senior Executives Association

As a long-time advocate of career federal executives, SEA said it will continue pushing in favor of government effectiveness, adding that it has the “utmost confidence” federal employees will continue to do their jobs, regardless of administration.

“Career federal executives, and all civil servants, swear an oath of office to uphold the Constitution,” SEA President Marcus Hill said in a statement. “SEA looks forward to working with leaders from the new administration who will benefit from the expertise and experience of skilled federal employees.”

Schedule F in second Trump term top of mind

Many groups also called out their concerns of potential resurfacing of former Trump policies they said negatively impacted the federal workforce during his previous administration. Most notably, many organizations expressed fears about a return of Schedule F — a now-revoked executive order that Trump signed near the end of his first term, which made some career federal employees at-will and therefore easier to remove from their jobs.

“We will advocate in the strongest terms possible against politicizing the civil service,” FMA’s Carter said. “Federal employees swear an oath to the U.S. Constitution and provide services to all Americans, regardless of political party. The federal government cannot function effectively without this nonpolitical civil service capable of preserving institutional memory and competence across administrations.”

“The merit-based civil service protects the honor of the federal government to work on behalf of the American people. It favors professionalism, provides continuity through changing administrations, and ensures public servants’ primary allegiance is to the Constitution and laws of the United States rather than the individual temporarily holding the office of President,” NARFE’s Shackelford said. “NARFE will lead the fight to preserve it — but will need the support and voice of federal workers and concerned citizens across the country to succeed.”

“Yes, change is needed to modernize the federal workforce, but such change must be done in a way that respects what has been a cornerstone of our democracy in support of Republican and Democratic presidents for nearly 150 years — a merit-based civil service,” SEA’s Hill said. “Successful government service delivery will advance through the Trump administration working with the civil service workforce to deliver more effective and efficient government that provides real results for the American people.”

