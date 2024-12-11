Upskilling and reskilling the public sector

Governments must ensure that they are consistently training and educating employees through upskilling and reskilling to keep up with advancements.

Knowledge workers everywhere are struggling to keep up with rapidly evolving digital technologies including artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and cybersecurity. The need for organizations and individuals to adapt is overwhelming, especially in the public sector, where a growing skills gap is a key concern. Public sector workers are critical to our nation as they carry out key government functions critical to our democracy, economy and security. Their ability to thrive in an ever-changing technology environment will affect the future of the nation.

Nothing embodies the government’s pressure to keep up with digital workplace innovation quite like the explosive rise of AI. A recent Salesforce survey of the public sector revealed that 60% of respondents felt that a lack of technological skills hampered their ability to implement AI in their work. Data like this is telling and reveals an urgent need for government agencies and contractors to rapidly equip their workforce with the knowledge and education to implement new technologies for effective, efficient government.

Governmental agencies and the private sector organizations that support them must be ready to take action to chart a path forward by first identifying the skills their workers need most. Once that’s clear, it’s a matter of implementing effective management and training through upskilling and reskilling of their staff.

Identifying the areas of need

In the context of a rapidly transforming world, government agencies must consider not only how their purpose and mission is changing, but also whether skill requirements are being adjusted to keep pace. The skills and abilities that once brought value to agencies are likely not as relevant. Indeed, The World Economic Forum predicts AI and machine learning will transform 1.1 billion jobs over the next ten years. With such a far-reaching impact, positions across each government office most certainly need to evolve and adapt.

To help identify these gaps, organizations should start peer-to-peer analysis of daily tasks to assess their team’s current competencies and reveal which roles either involve, or could benefit from, new and emerging technology. Based on these observations they can dig deeper to gauge the activities their teams are most comfortable performing, what they find challenging, and where they might be falling behind.

Additionally, leaders should resist the trap of only thinking about the latest technology tools and trends. Rather, they should also consider that the fundamental changes we anticipate to come from these technologies will not simply change how individuals perform their function but will change the functions and nature of their work altogether. They need to predict the gaps that result when the very nature of how they bring value to those they serve (the end-users) changes.

As these gaps become clearer it will be incumbent on agencies and contractors to understand and map against the mandates they need to comply with, as well as the potential innovations and threats on the horizon. Armed with a better understanding of where the department stands, and where it’s headed, leaders can deploy initiatives in short-, mid- and long-term intervals to close the gap and future-proof departments through upskilling and reskilling efforts.

Upskilling and reskilling

Upskilling focuses on expanding employees’ skill sets, while reskilling, often more intensive, focuses on giving them the new and updated capabilities needed for entirely new challenges. This can sometimes include a lateral transition, or a new role. Together, upskilling and reskilling develops teams that are more resilient and better able to navigate the impact of emerging technologies.

At the heart of a successful reskilling and upskilling effort is a manager that takes an active role in coaching their direct reports. This starts with developing individualized growth plans to chart worker’s goals and identifying the skills they need to achieve them. Along with these plans, leaders should support employees with access to certification programs and courses, providing available resources where needed. Mentorship also plays a role in the process and is part of the culture of successful teams to cultivate individual growth as well as empower emerging leaders to develop junior staff. A good mentor will provide insights and encourage their proteges to seek reskilling and upskilling opportunities that align both individual and organizational goals.

Internal training programs can also be deployed that leverage online learning models, but they should not overly rely on technology. Although these public sector employees will be learning tech skills, there is still a need for them to have hands-on training and real-life experience. If online learning is the only option, leaders should ensure opportunities for engagement and interaction, such as small group breakouts or a dedicated live-chat channel.

The time and energy it takes to upskill and reskill employees is significant. But it’s important to note that an additional benefit of putting resources towards this effort gives agencies an edge in a competitive labor market. According to Plural Insights 2023 State of Upskilling, nearly half of technologists look to upskill to grow their skill set and want to work at a place that can foster that development.

Technological advancement will continue at breakneck speeds. Governments must ensure that public sector organizations are consistently training and educating employees through upskilling and reskilling to keep up with these advancements. As technology evolves and the needs of our public servants change to keep up, developing an advanced workforce is crucial to deliver effective government solutions ready to address whatever the future holds.

Sean O’Neil is executive director of Sedgwick Government Solutions.

