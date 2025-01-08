Federal offices in DC region open on time on Wednesday

The Office of Personnel Management says employees can take unscheduled leave or telework on Wednesday.

Federal offices in the Washington, D.C. region are open on time on Wednesday, but employees can take unscheduled leave or telework as the region continues to dig out of Monday’s snow storm.

The Office of Personnel Management made the call to open federal offices on time earlier on Tuesday than the day before.

OPM said telework employees who are not scheduled to telework must report to the office on time or notify their supervisor of their intent to use unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework.

Meanwhile, remote workers and telework employees are expected to begin their workday on time unless requesting unscheduled leave.

And non-telework employees must report to the office on time or notify their supervisor of their intent to use unscheduled leave.

Other employees located outside the Washington, D.C. region should check with their agencies for their operating status.

OPM had closed federal offices over the last two days as 5-to-10 inches of snow fell across the region, closing schools and state and county offices. WTOP says most of all the school systems remain closed on Wednesday as the counties continue to plow side streets across the region.

Federal offices are closed again on Thursday to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

