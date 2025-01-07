OPM closes DC area federal offices for second day due to snow

The Washington, D.C. region is expected to have received six to 11 inches of snow by midnight Monday, causing OPM to close federal offices on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Federal offices in D.C. metro area are closed Tuesday and maximum telework is in effect. With totals as high as 10 inches in the region as of 5:10pm, the Office of Personnel Management made the call Monday evening.

OPM says telework and remote employees are expected to work. Non-telework employees will be granted weather and safety leave. Emergency employees are expected to report to their offices.

WTOP estimates the snow will end around midnight, with the D.C. region seeing between six and 11 total inches of snow.

Federal employees outside the D.C. metro-area should check in with their own agency for local updates.

The last time OPM closed D.C. area federal offices and implemented maximum telework was January 2024, when the region received about five inches of snow.

While there isn’t readily available data about how many federal employees telework in the D.C. region, the Office of Management and Budget said in August that about 1.1 million — or 46.4% of 2.28 million civilian personnel — were telework-eligible, and another 228,000 — or 10% — were in remote working positions.

OPM reissued its government dismissal and closing procedures in November 2023, emphasizing some key guidance that will assist in maintaining continuity of operations during severe weather and other emergency situations.

In February 2024, OPM released a video explaining its weather-related closure and dismissal decision making process.

