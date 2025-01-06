Snow storm puts federal offices in DC area under max telework

The Washington, D.C. region is expected to receive five to seven inches of snow Sunday night into Monday causing OPM to close federal offices.

Federal offices in DC metro area are closed Monday and maximum telework is in effect. With the impending snow storm hitting the region, the Office of Personnel Management made the call early Sunday evening.

OPM says telework and remote employees are expected to work. Non-telework employees will be granted weather and safety leave. Emergency employees are expected to report to their offices.

WTOP says five to seven inches of snow is expected to fall in the D.C. region.

Federal employees outside the D.C. metro-area should check in with their own agency for local updates.

The last time OPM closed D.C. area federal offices and implemented maximum telework was January 2024, when the region received about five inches of snow.

While there isn’t readily available data about how many federal employees telework in the D.C. region, the Office of Management and Budget said in August that about 1.1 million — or 46.4% of 2.28 million civilian personnel — were telework-eligible, and another 228,000 — or 10% — were in remote working positions.

OPM reissued its government dismissal and closing procedures in November 2023, emphasizing some key guidance that will assist in maintaining continuity of operations during severe weather and other emergency situations.

In February 2024, OPM released a video explaining its weather-related closure and dismissal decision making process.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.