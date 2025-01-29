Survey: How do federal employees feel about OPM’s ‘deferred resignation’ offer?

Are federal employees thinking of accepting OPM's offer for "deferred resignations?" Please fill out this short survey from Federal News Network.

Most federal employees received an email from the Office of Personnel Management yesterday, with an offer to voluntarily resign from their positions, in exchange for eight months of pay.

According to the email, employees who accept the offer will be placed on paid administrative leave until the effective date of their resignation, which OPM said should be no later than Sept. 30.

OPM provided some additional details on a frequently asked questions page about the offers.

The email advises federal employees that the Trump administration may also pursue involuntary layoffs: “At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity and will be afforded the protections in place for such positions.”

The resignation offer is available to most federal employees across government, except for military personnel, Postal Service employees, those working in immigration or national security positions, and “those in any other positions specifically excluded by your employing agency.”

Federal News Network wants to hear from federal employees about this offer. Please take a few minutes to fill out our short, non-scientific survey. All survey responses are anonymous. The survey results will be used in an upcoming story.

