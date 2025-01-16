Survey: How do feds feel about possible return-to-office changes?

Ahead of possible return-to-office changes for some federal employees, please fill out this short survey from Federal News Network on federal telework.

Federal telework schedules have been in flux for the last few years after the Biden administration asked agencies to reach a roughly 50% on-site presence for telework-eligible employees. But some reports now indicate President-elect Donald Trump intends to mandate a full-scale return to the office for teleworking federal employees.

In light of the growing rhetoric on the topic of federal telework, Federal News Network wants to learn more about federal employees’ perspectives on the issue. Please take a few minutes to fill out our short, non-scientific survey. All responses will be kept anonymous. The survey results will be used in an upcoming story.

