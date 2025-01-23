Temin, Friedman break down Trump’s federal employee orders

FNN's team is lending their expertise to other news organizations to explain just how consequential President Trump's changes will be to the federal workforce.

With the first few days of the Trump administration marked by a slew of actions that affect the federal government, Federal News Network’s team is lending their expertise to other news organizations to explain just how consequential these changes will be to the federal workforce. Watch clips from Washington, D.C.’s local TV news here, and check out workforce reporter Drew Friedman on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.