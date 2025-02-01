1 congressman helps out his federal employee constituents

Prince George’s County, Maryland, is one of the three Maryland and Virginia counties, along with Alexandria, located on the border of D.C. Like the others, it’s home to thousands of federal employees. In light of orders from the Trump Administration, Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.), whose district includes Prince George’s County, wants to help. He joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio with plans for a resource fair coming up soon.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin: Let’s begin with what are you hearing from constituents? Because you’ve got the IRS big center right in Prince George’s County, right there by the New Carrollton station, plus some other installations. What are people saying to you?

Glenn Ivey: Well, there’s a lot of confusion, a lot of concern, a lot of anger, disbelief. I mean, their approach to this, the Trump administration and Musk and his DOGE team, has just been awful. It’s been, frankly, not intended on getting waste, fraud and abuse. But I think it’s been a frontal attack on government workers aimed at forcing as many of them out of their jobs as possible. I think Trump and Musk realize that they can’t just fire most government workers who are on a probationary period. So they’re trying to scare them out, trick them out, force them out, whatever they can do. So far, it hasn’t been super successful, but it really has had a devastating impact on the workforce. And more importantly, in some ways, the services they deliver to the American public, I mean, there’s been a real hit on that front and across the board in an immediate sense, there’s going to be a ripple effect, I think, potentially for years to come.

Tom Temin: And that was my other question, because very often certain degree members of Congress get expediting requests in citizen dealings with federal agencies. Has that been on the uptick since this has all been going on for your office?

Glenn Ivey: Well, we’re getting a lot of calls from the public seeking help and assistance. We are not getting a lot of assistance from these federal agencies. Some of them are not even returning calls, even from members of Congress, and certainly not for their employees or people seeking the services. You’ve got contractors as well who’ve already delivered the services that they were contracted to do for the U.S. government, but haven’t been paid, some of them in months. And they’re having to lay off workers just because they can’t afford to keep floating the bill for Uncle Sam, basically. So there’s multiple angles, multiple problems and we’re doing everything we can to turn that around. But it’s going to take some time.

Tom Temin: And you mentioned the probation people that have been let go. And I think this is something you’ve probably also seen in many times. Someone could be a 20-year employee and just got a promotion or moved to another agency. And by definition, they’re on probation in the new job and they’re getting tossed out even with all that experience, along with people that might have just been hired for the first time in the last year or so.

Glenn Ivey: Yeah, it’s a great point. You’ve got people who’ve been promoted or switched over to a new department or agency, for example, even though they might have decades of experience and a long history of exceptional performance, and they’re still being treated as probationary employees who just got there and we’re still learning the ropes. And the other point to make on that front is the people who are getting fired or forced out or intimidated, many of them have excellent evaluations for years. Yet Trump and Musk are issuing these like broad press release statements that these people are being fired for misconduct or poor performance and it’s just false. They really need to be called on that and held accountable for that.

Tom Temin: And to some extent, this is a Democratic versus Republican issue. But what about some of your colleagues on the other side of the aisle on the Republican side? Are some of them voicing, even if only privately, some skepticism about how this is going?

Glenn Ivey: Yeah, you’re starting to see some of that. Some of it’s even public. Every now and then you hear a senator say something about it because these cuts are hitting across the board and impacting across the country. So cuts for funding, for example, like Title I for schools, you’ve got teachers in poor school districts, not just in blue states, but in red states, university research. You’ve got projects in southern institutions like University of Alabama, for example, that took a big hit for cuts on research and started pushing back on the administration about that. And you’ve also got issues where it’s not just the funding piece, but it’s the ripple effect impact like one group came in and told me about the need to shut down. I think it was five elementary schools in one school district in Texas because the funding got cut for it. And so and the Title I funding is for teachers for those schools, special education for example. I’m not even sure they have the ability to make the cuts like that. I thought that was required by statute. Then you got things like Meals on Wheels, all kinds of services across the board, cancer research, things that I hope they didn’t know they were cutting when they did it. But it’s not a good place to be. Either they’re being negligent or I’m not even sure I can find the word for it. If they’re making intentional cuts like that, how irresponsible could that be?

Tom Temin: We were speaking with Congressman Glenn Ivey, who represents Maryland’s 4th District. And getting back to Prince George’s County and your constituents, you’re having a fair of types on Saturday. What’s going to go on and what can you really do for people except offer a broad shoulder to hug and cry on?

Glenn Ivey: Yeah, I mean, there’s a real challenge right there on that front, but it’s clear we’ve done two telephone town halls already. We had 16,000 for one and 20,000 for the next one. So we thought we might do something in person. That gives people other options in addition to having the chance to call in, but meet with some folks. So we’re bringing in, for example, attorneys who might be able to help with the counseling for particular situations that government employees find themselves in. Unions who represent many of these people and sometimes they have in addition to the regular protections that federal employees have. They’ve got a collective bargaining agreement that provides additional rights to them. We’re trying to bring in counseling folks for potentially financial counseling they might need, job opportunities in other places like the state or the county. So we’re trying to provide that angle. And also advocacy because we need people who are ready, willing and able to push back on this stuff. I know they’re out there. And we want to make sure we are part of the team that they decide to work with as they express their displeasure. And we do it in an organized and structured and targeted way so it has the maximum impact.

Tom Temin: How many people do you expect to sign up and attend?

Glenn Ivey: I don’t know, but we’ve already gotten 100 who signed up and we haven’t even advertised it yet. So that’s as of over the weekend. So we could see several hundred people for this. So we’ll see. One way or another, we want to make sure we provide the services and the assistance that we can to as many people as possible. And this isn’t the final effort for this. We’re not going away. The problems aren’t going away. We’ll keep working with people as they have to navigate these challenges. We’ll be there for them one way or the other.

Tom Temin: And just give us the details for those listening in, what time does this take place and do you have a location yet?

Glenn Ivey: Yeah, it’s Saturday, March 1st, from 10 to noon and it’ll be at Greenbelt Middle School in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Tom Temin: All right. Anything else we need to know?

Glenn Ivey: We’re still fighting. Oh, and I forgot. We’ll have lawyers to come in and talk about what the status is of all the legal cases, I think there have been 80 lawsuits filed against the Trump administration. There’s about 25 injunctions. We’ll keep people posted on that as well.

Tom Temin: And by the way, do you get the sense that the real aim here is to take a lot of items, whether the Impoundment Control Act or Title 5 elements to the Supreme Court? That’s the end game here?

Glenn Ivey: Yeah, I think for some of it. I think for a lot of it, though, he’s really just trying to scare people out of the jobs right now. But they have rights. Many of them have rights that he’s clearly violated. And ultimately, I think they’ll be vindicated.