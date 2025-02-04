A union fight breaks out over attorneys in two Justice Department divisions

The National Treasury Employees Union last year managed to get itself established as the bargaining unit for attorneys in two Justice Department division. The Tom . Earlier this month, attorney Jeffrey Morrison challenged NTEU in an application for review before the Federal Labor Relations Authority. He got free help from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation. The Foundation president, Mark Mix, joins the Federal Drive with Tom Temin now with details.

Interview transcript:

Mark Mix Tom, it’s good to be with you and thanks for the opportunity to talk about this very interesting case. And I think it’s interesting because you go through these types of issues when you have a change in administration and that’s kind of an interesting part of this discussion.

Tom Temin Well, is the issue here the way in which NTEU came about as the bargaining representative, or the fact that at least some people don’t feel that attorneys are good candidates for unionization?

Mark Mix Yeah, it’s the it’s the former, Tom, because what happened here is as as your listeners know for sure, and government employees know, that the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 established the Federal Labor Relations Authority and started establishing kind of the rules and regulations regarding unionization and bargaining for federal employees and how they deal with the agencies and the federal government. Obviously, the Act covers everyone except for non-postal federal. It covers all non-federal postal employees. And in this particular case, it’s pretty, pretty cut and dried Tom, the authority has ruled in 1984 that the Department of Justice, the divisions, the eight divisions of the Department of Justice and lawyers there are one unit for purposes of organizing and unionizing. And that’s been an established precedent, in fact, there was a decision in 1984 about it. The regional director in this case has basically missed it and is basically ignoring the precedent was established then that says in order to unionize the lawyers at the Department of Justice, it’s a base the appropriate unit is the entirety of all the lawyers because of the connections, all of the divisions and the fact that a lot of lawyers move from one to the other. So this so-called micro-unit approach is really illegal under the precedents established back in 1984.

Tom Temin So how did the NTEU therefore get itself established here?

Mark Mix Yeah, well, it’s interesting. It happened three days after the election. I suspect that the NTEU was probably going to look for a full organizing drive across the board if Kamala Harris had been elected and the DOJ would have stayed under the same leadership. But immediately after the election, the Department of Justice and the NTEU basically agreed that they would allow this unionization drive at these two divisions that you mentioned. And there was a stipulated recognition of these bargaining units and that they would be unionized and there was an election and they won, the union won the election. But immediately Jeff Morrison came to us and said, “hey, look, I don’t want to be part of this, and so I think it’s inappropriate,” and that’s why he’s asking us to help him with this application of review of this this kind of micro-unit organizing strategy by the NTEU that is in contrary to what the authority said back in 1984 when confronted with this very same question.

Tom Temin Right. So there was a union vote by the attorneys.

Mark Mix In these two divisions. Yes, that’s correct.

Tom Temin But the issue becomes they move around. They could go from one division to another. The idea is that the portability makes the only logical unit. And as you point out, the only legal unit is all of the attorneys in the Justice Department.

Mark Mix Yeah, that’s correct. There’s eight divisions there. They’re kind of cherry picking these two. And there is this movement among the lawyers there that’s, you know, I think pretty much everyone knows that. And when you get outside of a unit, that’s not unionized how do you deal with that employee when they move over to another division? So that’s why the FLRA said the appropriate unit is is all eight divisions of the Department of Justice.

Tom Temin And is there precedent for this in other departments? I’m thinking of, say, a place like the Environmental Protection Agency, which there’s a water division and an air division and so on. The same principle would apply there?

Mark Mix I’m not sure about that, Tom. It may be that the FLRA had ruled differently in another agency, but in this particular case it’s pretty cut and dried based on that. So that may exist in other agencies like the EPA. But at the Department of Justice, the appropriate unit is all the lawyers in the eight divisions there.

Tom Temin We’re speaking with Marc Mix. He’s president of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation. So what happens next? There is a petition before the FLRA. What does it seek to do, to decertify the union?

Mark Mix Yeah, I think what it would do is just basically say, you know what, this can’t exist this way. Wouldn’t be decertification. Say you’re just not going to recognize and there would be no bargaining with these two units of the eight because basically the ability for this bargaining process to happen is in violation of his existing precedent. And that determination of the appropriate unit going back to 1984. So the Federal Labor Relations Authority could probably change. They could say, well. We’re going to allow these units, but that would change the work environment there and kind of this transition and these transferrings. I guess the NTEU would certainly gear up and spin up for an election in the next division, the tax division or the criminal division or the civil division. They would continue to do that. But right now, under the current rules, and the interesting part about it, Tom, is that the new DOJ is on our side. They filed a statement of support for the authority to look at this and for them to strike down the recognition of these the NTEU, as representatives of these lawyers in the two units at the Department of Justice.

Tom Temin Yeah, that was my question. Pam Bondi, I don’t think is yet confirmed as attorney general, but she would be likely to be on the side of the not certifying unless they elect to have all the lawyers involved.

Mark Mix Yeah, I think that’s right. I mean, the FLRA is clear about that, that the unit is all of the division’s lawyers. And so really there’s nothing Pam Bondi can do about it really. Under the federal guidelines, these workers have the ability to unionize. And if they decide to do that across the entire agency or the eight divisions, then they actually can do that. Obviously, we’ve seen a tremendous growth in the in in government unionism across the country, and that’s the federal government as well. And I don’t think, Pam, but Pam Bondi may want to articulate her position that it’s not the right thing for the agency. But really she has no saying at this point. But right now, the Department of Justice has issued a statement of support for Jeffrey Morris’s position that right under current precedent, this kind of micro-unit approach by the NTEU doesn’t fit with the precedent established back in 1984.

Tom Temin Sometimes, though, boards like the FLRA set new precedent. So is it possible they could change their ruling to invalidate what they thought in 1984 and to say, okay, this is okay now?

Mark Mix They could do that, Tom. They certainly could. And the FLRA’s kind of roster is in flux right now. Obviously, with the new administration coming in, it’s very possible they could do that. And you’re right, the National Labor Relations Board, the U.S. Supreme Court, the federal courts, sometimes change precedents that exist. In this case, though, there’s not really a, you know, a complete rationale for it, particularly given the ability for lawyers to move from one area to another. They could say this is a micro-unit, but that would then probably lock in these lawyers to this particular division for, you know, in perpetuity for their employment because how do you negotiate with them outside of the bargaining unit if, say, for example, the criminal division decides not to unionize or the Civil Division decides not to unionize or the Tax Division decides not to unionize, and these lawyers are going back and forth through these divisions. So it raises some issues about how you would deal with those employees and how they would perhaps file a grievance, how would they have a resolution of any workplace problems that may exist when they’re not in a division represented by the NTEU? The interesting part here is that the regional director, who is the kind of the front line adjudicator of of an activity like this, agreed to the stipulation between the Department of Justice and the NTEU and that he knew that the precedent existed, that this was this was not an appropriate unit. So that’s a little bit concerning that the regional director would agree to this and let it go forward when the precedent is well-established. I mean, having him say no and having the union appeal to the FLRA would have been an appropriate way to move this case along. And that’s exactly what our client has done. He said, look, we want the application for a review of this decision. And the regional director was a little bit probably a little dismissive of what his response to his or her responsibilities should be in a case like this.

Tom Temin And does the union bargaining representative power stay in place while this application is filed, or can they still go ahead and bargain?

Mark Mix Yeah, well, I think they’re probably negotiating contracts right now and that if the contract is not been certified or established, then probably there’s an ongoing process and this this legal action probably will thwart that based on if if the FLRA decides to adhere to the precedent that they already established when it came to the appropriate unit for unionization.