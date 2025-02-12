DC area feds are under 2-hour delayed arrival for Wednesday

The Washington, D.C. region is digging out of a storm, which is dumping as much as eight inches of snow.

Federal employees in the Washington, D.C. metro area can arrive at their agencies two-hours later than normal, or have the option for unscheduled leave or telework for Wednesday.

The Office of Personnel Management made the call Tuesday as snow continued to fall throughout the region.

“Given critical work being done across the federal government, please consult with your agency for final guidance,” OPM wrote.

WTOP reports the DC region could see up to seven inches of snow in some parts.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of the D.C. area Tuesday, starting at 1 p.m. and lasting until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The decision for a delayed arrival comes after OPM told agencies to dismiss employees no later than 2 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of the impending storm.

This is the second major snow storm to hit the DC region in 2025. In early January, OPM closed agencies for two days when as much as 10 inches of snow blanketed the area.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.