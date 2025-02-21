DOE layoffs weaken security, economic growth: “Forget American energy dominance”

"These layoffs and rollbacks ultimately will make the US weaker, less resilient, more dependent on other countries," said Kate Gordon.

Funding freezes, bureaucratic delays and mass layoffs at the Energy Department are crippling its climate and infrastructure programs and hindering the government’s efforts to rebuild American manufacturing.

As of last Friday, the department was expected to lose about 1,800 employees, according to Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

The layoffs affected about 350 employees at the National Nuclear Security Administration employees, although most of them were brought back after the initial firings.

Kate Gordon, CEO of California Forward and former senior advisor to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, said the employees had security clearances but were let go with their work devices.

“That’s a major security threat to the United States. They were brought back but that was a sloppy process that could have led to serious threats to the United States,” said Gordon.

The firings also included approximately 1,000 probationary workers hired under the Clean Energy Corps, an initiative launched by former Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“They were brought in with specific experience on grid resilience, clean energy, manufacturing and project development. They were the folks that were there to move the department from its original basic research and development and core science functions toward actual implementation of real projects, real manufacturing, real grid projects, real projects creating real jobs and tax bases across America,” said Gordon. “This is a heartbreaking thing to watch for any of us who believe in public service, but it also has real, specific economic impacts.”

The DOE’s Grid Resilience Program, funded under the infrastructure law, was designed to enhance grid flexibility against extreme weather and cyber threats. The program invested a significant amount to ensure that power systems could withstand wildfires, hurricanes and extreme heat waves — all of which are becoming more frequent and severe.

With mass layoffs, the program is now facing delays, putting millions of Americans at risk of power outages and rising energy costs. These delays come as national energy demand is projected to increase by up to 4%.

“Those delays will raise costs for Americans in their electricity systems, costs that are already going up month by month in most parts of the country,” said Gordon. “Those layoffs will make it less possible for the grid to be more resilient and stable and secure in the face of increasing extreme weather and climate threats.”

The firings are also derailing efforts to onshore domestic manufacturing — the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act were designed to boost domestic manufacturing and strengthen critical industries across the country.

“We’re already seeing folks like Core Power leaving the Phoenix area with a clean energy factory because of these delays, because of the lack of expertise of the industry. It will cripple American industry. Forget American energy dominance,” said Gordon. “These layoffs and rollbacks ultimately will make the US weaker, less resilient, more dependent on other countries that continue to invest in their people and systems and fundamentally cripple us as a nation.”

