Federal court puts deferred resignation program on hold

Federal employees had been told they'd have until today to decide whether to opt in to the program, which is now under a court-ordered pause.

The Trump administration’s controversial “deferred resignation” program is on hold for the time being after a federal judge in Massachusetts enjoined the Office of Personnel Management from “taking any further action to implement the so-called Fork Directive.”

Judge George O’Toole issued the order from the bench during a very brief hearing on Thursday afternoon, while emphasizing that he had not yet reached any conclusions about the program. Arguments on the program’s legal merits are scheduled for a separate hearing at 2 p.m. on Monday, also in Judge O’Toole’s courtroom.

Federal employees had faced a deadline today to decide whether or not to accept the administration’s offer to resign and continue to be paid through Sept. 30. As recently as this morning, OPM told federal workers there would be no extensions to the deadline.

However, in this afternoon’s court session, government attorneys said they would work with OPM to send out another round of emails to federal workers, informing them of the court-ordered pause.

The decision came in a lawsuit brought by three public sector labor unions, who argue that the Trump administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it implemented the deferred resignation program, and that its claim to be able to promise full salaries to resigned employees until September would violate the Antideficiency Act.

As part of their suit, the American Federation of Government Employees, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the National Association of Government Employees argued that the short deadline federal employees faced to make a decision about the future of their careers was one of numerous problems with the program.

“Particularly in light of the extremely compressed timeline to participate in the Fork Directive, OPM’s continual changing of the contours of that program — and the rights and obligations of employees under it — reflects the opposite of reasoned decision-making,” union attorneys wrote in the complaint earlier this week. “OPM’s need to broadly and flatly assert that the exploding offer in the Fork in the Road directive was ‘lawful’ and ‘valid’ only demonstrates the agency’s awareness of the tremendous extent of uncertainty surrounding the directive’s validity, and an effort to rush federal employees to make a decision in a matter of days despite that uncertainty.”

In its own filing shortly before the hearing, OPM argued the unions had failed to show that letting Thursday’s deadline come and go would create “irreparable harm” — one of the standards federal courts require in order to impose a temporary restraining order.

“The federal government has clearly and repeatedly informed the federal workforce that they had to accept the deferred resignation offer by today, February 6, 2025,” government attorneys wrote. “Presumably, numerous federal employees have relied upon this representation in making their voluntary decision whether to accept or decline the offer. Extending that deadline on the expiration date would not just engender confusion and upset expectations, but perhaps more importantly, would disrupt a critical priority of the executive branch to reform the federal workforce.”

The unions have argued the program should be put on hold until OPM redesigns its workforce reduction effort in a way that complies with their view of the Administrative Procedure Act, and that once a revised program is rolled out, federal employees should be given at least 60 days to decide whether to tender their resignations.

At the White House, press secretary Karoline Levitt said more than 40,000 federal workers have applied to leave in return for being paid until Sept. 30.

“We encourage federal workers in this city to accept the very generous offer,” she said at about the same time as the judge’s ruling came out. “They don’t want to come into the office. If they want to rip the American people off, then they’re welcome to take this buyout and we’ll find highly qualified people” to replace them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

