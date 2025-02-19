Firing of probationary employees called ‘self-defeating’

In a new online survey, more than 60% of Federal News Network readers who responded say they plan to stay in their jobs despite all the chaos that’s happening.

Thousands of federal employees who were in the first year of their position are out of work today.

The impact of the decision to fire these probationary employees will be felt for years, according to Federal News Network’s new online pulse poll.

Out of 7,397 federal employees responding to the poll, 91% say the decision to terminate probationary employees will have the biggest impact on morale. At the same time, 82% of the respondents say this decision also will make it harder to recruit young and mid-career employees and fewer people means less work will get done.

“It’s like cutting your first round draft picks on an NFL team,” wrote one respondent.

Another said, “Critical gaps that had been filled by these employees are now ripped open again, with no notice or ability to plan.”

Other respondents commented on what they saw as a cost savings effort that is leading to waste.

“The IRS has spent millions of dollars training the probationary employees. Is it efficient to release all of them?” wrote one respondent.

Another called this decision “self-defeating.”

“The feds who block change and efficiency, or who collect a paycheck for doing very little, in my experience have all been in the workforce for a while. New feds bring fresh ideas, a desire for change, and knowledge of new technologies. This will make it harder to achieve the President’s and DOGE’s stated goals,” the person said.

A group of probationary employees filed a complaint with the Office of Special Counsel asking them to stop the terminations because the effort violates multiple Prohibited Personnel Practices under U.S. code.

Not every respondent thought the decision to terminate probationary employees was a bad one.

“Not sure there will be much impact in the long run. Government is too big. It needs to be downsized. We need to get more efficient,” wrote one person.

Another said offered a more pragmatic point of view. “Speaking for my area of work, we staffed up exponentially, especially in the last few months of the Biden administration. Typically, young new grads in their 20s, hence did not have significant work experience but had Master’s degrees. Not to say no impact, but we managed without them before the hiring increase last year.”

And still another was less empathetic about the entire situation, “No impact other than life goes on. Quit crying about it and get another job.”

Some of the respondents said the Trump administration is targeting the wrong people.

“If we were truly going by civilian standards, then the ‘probationary’ (a misnomer due to the title that sounds punitive) would not have been released, it would have been underperformers,” the person said.

But overwhelmingly the comments about the decision to fire probationary employees were negative and highlighted what many said was the short-sightedness of the entire effort.

“The cost of hiring and training are very high and that money (and talent) just went down the drain,” said one commenter, which echoed many others.

Another comment hit upon a common theme among respondents, “This will have long-term and widespread impacts in the federal government to be able to perform basic functions. We are already understaffed, so losing new employees essentially removes all hiring gains over the past year. How can we meet our missions with less people and folks taking the deferred resignation offer?”

Along with probationary employees leaving, about 60% of the federal employees who responded say they are “very worried” about the impact of a governmentwide reduction in force (RIF) on themselves and their agency’s mission.

“Not getting much sleep worrying about if my wife and I will have jobs or be terminated for no reason but to save billionaires more money on their taxes,” wrote one respondent.

Another said, “I have no clue as to the safety of my position right now, even though I hold an important role. To be completely honest, no one is safe at the moment, regardless of how hard they work or the longevity of their career. These factors are not being taken into consideration when making these decisions. I am very depressed right now.”

Like with many of the other questions, there are a number of respondents who believe these changes while painful are important for the country.

“I want what is best for our country and it’s impossible to deny the government workforce is over-bloated,” wrote one person.

Another added, “If I go, I go. It’s best for our country.”

All of the changes across the federal government has led, no surprise, to a significant drop in morale. More than half of the respondents said morale in their agency or office has hit rock bottom.

“I’ve been a fed for 24 years and have never seen morale lower than this,” wrote one respondent.

Several others wrote similar comments as long-time federal employees serving for more than 25 or 35 years, and how demoralizing it is right now working in the government.

“Morale is at the absolute lowest I have ever seen of any organization. Employees are stressed out and causing health issues,” wrote one commenter.

Other respondents said they aren’t giving up despite the hit to morale. “My morale is rock bottom, but we have to fight for our employees. I can’t watch the senseless terminations decimate my work unit.”

Still others say, they believe morale is actually getting better.

“Improving but major problems from prior to DOGE still exist and impede performance,” said one person.

Another said, they understand the problems the changes are causing, they believe it will be positive in the long run.

“I’ve always seen the fraud, waste and abuse within the government. While is sucks for those individuals released, on the whole, it is best for our country,” the person said.

While another commenter said all of these changes really aren’t a big deal for their office. “We’ve been understaffed for years and top heavy. This isn’t really changing anything.”

Another commenter said the administration’s approach while maybe laudable is missing the bigger picture.

“There is definitely waste in government. Us long timers could definitely help point it out. Instead, we have had a sledgehammer taken to everything we do in an attempt to demoralize us,” the person wrote.

Despite all the challenges and ongoing concerns, almost 62% of the respondents said they plan on staying in their job.

Several mentioned wanting to “hang on” until they retire, but many said they loved their job and don’t want to leave.

“I have to. For my people and for our mission to control cancer,” wrote one person.

Another said, “I have been in public service for 25 years because I love it. Had I chose a path in the private sector, my salary would be higher, but it’s not about that. I am going to remain as hopeful as I can that I will still have a federal job during all this nonsense.”

