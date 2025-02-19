Governmentwide firings ‘devastating’ to probationary federal employees

The National Science Foundation fired 168 federal employees, marking one of many agencies who fired probationary feds at the Trump administration's directions.

At the National Science Foundation, 168 federal employees who lost their jobs Tuesday morning were given a couple hours to say goodbye to their colleagues and pack up their belongings.

As the employees exited NSF headquarters for the last time, more than 100 of their coworkers gathered in the lobby to show their support. The employees walked out of the building in Alexandria, Virginia, amid cheers and applause. Some were holding up signs thanking the individuals for their service and saying they would be missed.

“It was incredibly emotional,” one NSF employee who was fired, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, told Federal News Network. “I think it’s just a testament to the fact that the people who are working inside NSF are very good people who are working very hard and believe very strongly in that mission.”

NSF fired most of its probationary employees Tuesday, giving them a few hours’ notice before they lost access to their work and agency systems. Agency leaders held a hybrid meeting Tuesday morning with the 168 workers to inform them of their terminations. Federal News Network obtained a transcript of the meeting and spoke directly with several NSF employees who were fired.

“We’ve asked you here today to tell you face to face that we will be terminating your employment at the end of the day today,” an NSF official told employees during the meeting. “It’s an exceptionally difficult decision. We’ve been directed by the administration to remove all probationary employees.”

The situation at NSF echoes what federal employees governmentwide have been experiencing. Many agencies have removed federal employees still in their probationary periods, who have fewer job protections to guard them against being fired. The firings over the last several days come after the Trump administration’s Office of Personnel Management directed agencies to send lists of all federal employees still on probation and determine whether they should be retained. A slew of federal agencies began firing their probationary employees on Feb. 13, with more terminations expected in the coming days.

The exact number of probationary federal employees who have so far been fired is unclear, but the number is in the thousands. At the Department of Veterans Affairs alone, more than 1,000 probationary feds were terminated last week.

NSF was one of the later agencies to announce the removal of probationary staff. Some agency employees were anticipating possible terminations coming, but that didn’t soften the blow of the news.

“We pretty much realized our numbers were up. We’ve been watching the news of what’s been happening at every other agency,” one NSF employee said in an interview with Federal News Network.

“The way this has been handled shows a complete lack of regard for humanity,” another NSF employee said. “The lack of communication, the constant wondering every day — is this the day that I get the email that fires me? This has been my reality for weeks.”

An NSF spokesperson said the terminations come after the President Donald Trump’s executive order last week on the Department of Government Efficiency’s “workforce optimization initiative.”

“To ensure compliance with this executive order, the National Science Foundation has released 168 employees from federal service effective today,” the spokesperson said by email. “We thank these employees for their service to NSF and their contributions to advance the agency mission.”

The spokesperson declined to comment further on the situation.

Some feds fired after years in service

In many cases, employees who have served less than one year in their current positions were terminated. An NSF employee who spoke with Federal News Network had been working for the agency for only a few weeks — and had moved to Virginia to take what they said was their dream job — before being fired Tuesday.

“I jumped in the car with my dog and some of my belongings and drove up in three days. I got into Alexandria on a Monday afternoon and was in the office the following morning,” the employee said. “My very first day in the office was the day that they announced that there was probably going to be a reduction in force.”

But at least some of the employees NSF fired Tuesday were not aware they were still on their probationary periods. One NSF employee who spoke to Federal News Network was removed after almost two years of service with the agency. The employee’s personnel file was updated last spring to say they had surpassed the probationary period, but they were still one of the 168 employees removed.

“I did not know I was on probation. I found out in passing,” the employee said in an interview. “I’ve never gotten any documentation that I was still on probation. On my eOPF it says I’m a permanent employee. The only thing I’m going by is what they’re telling me.”

The employee’s situation is similar to several others at NSF who were fired, as well as many more employees governmentwide. Many who have been fired served in the civil service for years, and in some cases well over a decade, but were still considered “probationary” due to either a new role or a new agency.

“I took immense pride in my work and the mission we carried out every day. To me, serving in this capacity was not just a career — it was a continuation of my commitment to being a good American and contributing to our country’s safety and well-being,” one employee with 21 years of combined military and federal service wrote to Federal News Network. “This termination shakes the very foundation of who I am and what I have strived to represent all my life.”

Federal employees confused, frustrated

At NSF, agency officials running the Tuesday meeting said the firings were based on performance, similar to many other agencies that have been conducting terminations. But NSF employees during the meeting pushed back against leadership and questioned the legality of the actions. Many said they have never had any performance issues, and consistently received the highest performance rating possible.

“When you receive your termination letter, it will include options for you to appeal this termination,” an NSF official said during the meeting. “I would encourage you to make that argument there.”

Several NSF employees told Federal News Network that some who were joining the meeting remotely had trouble getting into the meeting. NSF leaders announced the termination news prior to all employees being on the call, adding to the confusion.

Many employees also expressed frustrations that NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan did not attend the meeting announcing the terminations. Officials during the meeting also indicated that more firings were coming in the future.

“This is not a decision the agency made. This is a direction we received,” an NSF official said. “This is the first of many forthcoming workforce reductions.”

Terminations spreading further across agencies

Federal News Network received numerous responses from probationary employees who have been fired over the last several days, as well as managers overseeing those employees. Federal employees not only in Washington, D.C., but across the country have been impacted. Individuals wrote in from Michigan, South Dakota and Oregon, just to name a few.

Many terminated federal employees who spoke with or wrote to Federal News Network said they had received “outstanding” performance reviews, contrary to the reason given for their firing. Many also said they plan to take legal action, including by appealing to the Merit Systems Protection Board and the Office of Special Counsel, as well as joining a class action lawsuit.

And already, the terminations are impacting agencies’ work. A manager at the National Park Service, for instance, raised concerns about operations heading into the agency’s busy season.

“We lost about 50% of our frontline staff at the busiest operation,” the NPS manager wrote to Federal News Network. “We can’t safely operate once spring break and summer get started … The letter said they weren’t meeting performance standards, but they were fresh out of training and all doing a great job.”

Another manager at the General Services Administration said they had to let go of a new employee who was “bright, highly inquisitive and a fast learner.”

Many also said their supervisors did not know employees were being terminated until the employees informed them of the news that came from higher leadership.

“I called my supervisor and asked what I was supposed to know. She had no idea. She had to make other calls to see what was going on. When I finally left on Feb. 14, I still had no clear answers on what was going to happen,” wrote one employee who was fired from their job at the Agriculture Department. “The email said it was based on my performance, but I was in the process of getting a promotion. I have never had a bad performance review.”

“I don’t really know where I can go. This was my future,” the USDA worker added. “I was going to retire through here. I was never going to leave the agency.”

A health scientist who was fired from their position at the Health Resources and Services Administration, a component of the Department of Health and Human Services, called the news of their termination “devastating.”

“I’d been working toward a government job for years, and this job was my pride and joy. It was a bright spot,” the employee wrote to Federal News Network. “It’s all gone now. I got an ‘outstanding’ on my performance review last month, yet I was fired for inadequate performance.”

“I feel embarrassed, hurt and confused — not understanding what’s going on, as all I do is dedicate myself to the mission,” wrote another employee who was fired from their job at the Transportation Department. “It has destroyed me financially, mentally and emotionally. I have two teenage boys that I’m raising — now I have to scramble and look for a private sector job … I was always taught that having a government job is most stable and one of the best things you can have in life.”

Despite being terminated, some federal employees said they still hope to return to federal service in the future.

One employee said, “it just feels important, and something that I would be proud to be part of.”

