GSA ‘losing too many people,’ as leaders pursue cuts to personnel, office space and contracts

About 2,000 GSA employees — approximately 15% of its workforce — live more than 50 miles from the nearest GSA regional office amid return-to-office push.

The General Services Administration is aggressively pursuing cuts to its personnel, office space and contracts to achieve a 50% reduction in total spending.

A source familiar with the situation at GSA, however, said agency leaders are now signaling they may need to slow workforce reduction efforts, “because they’re losing too many key people.”

A federal judge has paused the deadline for federal employees to accept the Office of Personnel Management’s “deferred resignation” offer, but at least five Senior Executive Service personnel from GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service have accepted the deal.

GSA employees tell Federal News Network they’re concerned losing a significant of SES personnel could impact the agency’s ability to keep offering its current programs and initiatives. Without replacements, they say GSA will have to close or consolidate several key services.

According to OPM’s most recent workforce data, GSA had 12,939 total employees and 111 SES personnel in March 2024.

A GSA employee told Federal News Network she accepted OPM’s deferred resignation offer after nearly 40 years of federal service.

“It’s time to retire, and this is just forcing the issue, and several colleagues are accepting it too. So yes, key people are leaving,” the employee said.

GSA’s Office of Human Resources Management is urging more than 100 Acquisition Talent Development (ATD) employees — recent college graduates in entry-level positions interested in becoming government contracting professionals — to take OPM’s offer because they are probationary employees with less than a year on the job, and will be easier to fire.

A GSA employee told Federal News Network that employees with set start dates and promotions were recently told by HR that those were not “official” offers, and have been put on hold.

“I think the biggest fear, though, is there are not enough resources in the office,” the GSA employee said. “While many of us are willing to go, we aren’t very effective without enough equipment,” the GSA employee said.

An OPM spokesperson told Federal News Network that over 65,000 federal employees governmentwide accepted its deferred resignation offer — and that the total number continues to climb. However, it remains unclear how many GSA employees have accepted the offer.

A GSA spokesperson referred questions to OPM, but a spokesperson there said she didn’t have any agency-specific data on employees who accepted the offer.

GSA, along with most other agencies, sent an unsigned email message to federal employees on Monday afternoon, informing them that OPM would still accept resignations following the judge’s ruling.

“Should you wish to accept Deferred Resignation, please reply to this email from your government email address with the word ‘resign.’ OPM intends to close the program to new entrants as soon as legally possible,” the email states.

The email describes the judge’s most recent ruling as “granting a request to extend the Deferred Resignation Program.” Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, however, are challenging whether OPM has the legal authority to make such an offer to most of the federal workforce.

Acting GSA Administrator Stephen Ehikian told employees in an email last week that OPM’s deferred resignation offer is just the “first step in streamlining the federal workforce.”

“Returning to the office will be the next step as we look to bring teams back together, improve productivity and increase collaboration. In parallel, we will begin to a multi-step process of restructuring GSA and rightsizing our workforce to ensure we are streamlined, efficient, and best positioned to serve the needs of the American people,” he wrote.

GSA leadership didn’t offer a timeline for implementing the cuts, but employees were told that a nonvoluntary Reduction in Force (RIF) is expected “shortly” after the deadline to accept OPM’s deferred resignation offer

Ehikian told staff that about 2,000 GSA employees — more than 15% of its workforce — live more than 50 miles from the nearest GSA regional office. GSA employees have been told to report to the office full-time, starting March 3.

“As a short-term solution, we will look to find the best alternative with a field office within 50 miles of your home to start,” Ehikian said. “There is a very high probability that if you are in this situation on March 3rd, this assigned duty station will likely change (to a duty station further away) once we align with our optimal regional footprint or determine productive co-working space with other GSA employees.”

Ehikian said GSA is looking to close and consolidate some of its 11 regional offices across the U.S. and is also looking to close or consolidate many of its more than 700 field offices. He said GSA has commissioned a group to evaluate options to optimize GSA’s footprint — “the result of which will be less waste and better utilization.”

“There are a number of considerations in making these decisions and we will be transparent in our process of evaluating the best options for current employees, access to talent, proximity to buildings and customers as well as the cost to the taxpayer,” Ehikian said.

Meanwhile, GSA is telling employees it’s looking to cancel all “nonessential” consulting contracts. GSA contractors have been directed to fill out an online form, asking which GSA office they’re supporting.

The form states GSA “seeks to refresh its contractor data to better assess the agency’s resourcing posture and workforce capabilities.” Requiring all active contractors to submit the form by Feb. 14.

“As part of our efforts to strengthen our understanding of GSA’s contractor engagement, we are updating our records on current contracts and resourcing,” FAS Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, in a note to GSA contractors. “You are receiving this request because our records indicate that you have actively supported GSA’s mission within the past 90 days.”

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.