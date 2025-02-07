Here’s how equal employment opportunity and diversity programs overlap

While EEO programs are reactive and address workplace discrimination after it escalates to a formal complaint, DEI efforts served as "early warning systems."

During a town hall with Defense Department employees on Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated his message of reviving the warrior ethos which he says have been undermined by the department’s diversity initiatives.

“I think the single dumbest phrase in military history is, ‘our diversity is our strength.’ I think our strength is our unity. Our strength is our shared purpose, regardless of our background, regardless of how we grew up, regardless of our gender, regardless of our race,” said Hegseth.

“In this department, we will treat everyone equally. We will treat everyone with fairness. We will treat everyone with respect, and we will judge you as an individual by your merit and by your commitment to the team and the mission. That’s how it has been. That’s how it will be. Any inference otherwise is meant to divide or create complications that otherwise should not and do not exist.”

In the wake of President Trump’s executive orders banning diversity programs across the federal government, federal agencies canceled Black History Month, Women’s History Month and similar celebrations throughout the year.

And with sweeping reviews of diversity initiatives underway, agencies are shutting down DEI offices and attempting to get rid of “any vestiges of such offices that subvert meritocracy, perpetuate unconstitutional discrimination, and promote radical ideologies related to systemic racism and gender fluidity,” as Hegseth directed the Defense Department to do in his recent memo.

But agencies are now navigating the challenge of eliminating diversity initiatives while ensuring compliance with state and federal anti-discrimination laws.

“With fewer proactive tools to ensure balanced hiring and promotion practices, agencies may face heightened scrutiny when workplace disparities emerge. The removal of early intervention and supportive measures could lead to an increase in formal complaints, resulting in costly litigation and administrative burdens, and a perceived retreat from inclusivity may impact overall employee morale, potentially hindering the recruitment and retention of a diverse and talented workforce,” Timothy Dowers, an associate attorney at John H. Haskin & Associates, told Federal News Network.

“This policy change doesn’t dismantle anti-discrimination laws, but it fundamentally alters the way we approach workplace fairness, moving from prevention to a reactive stance that may leave agencies exposed to significant legal and operational risks.”

In addition, the President’s executive order will possibly face legal challenges — should a court block the executive order, federal agencies will need to quickly adjust their policies to comply with new legal rulings, which would cause operational disruptions.

Equal employment opportunity and DEIA overlap

While equal employment opportunity (EEO) programs are designed to ensure compliance with anti-discrimination laws, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) programs were developed to create a culture where discrimination is less likely to emerge in the first place.

EEO programs are reactive in their nature — they are the legal foundation for workplace protections, addressing workplace discrimination only after it escalates to a formal complaint.

DEIA initiatives, however, were policy-driven and proactive, aimed at breaking down systemic barriers and fostering an environment that promotes inclusivity from the start.

“Both sets of programs aim to create fair and equitable workplaces. DEIA initiatives complemented EEO efforts by serving as early intervention that could mitigate issues before they escalated into formal legal matters,” said Dowers.

Without the preventative measures in place, the entire burden shifts to a reactive EEO framework.

“Employees may be less inclined to report issues in an environment lacking proactive support, potentially leading to a higher volume of formal, adversarial EEO cases,” said Dowers.

Agencies are also required by law to provide training on EEO laws, including defining and identifying sexual harassment, understanding unlawful harassment, or providing accommodations for employees with disabilities. Michelle Bercovici, a partner at Alden Law Group, said dismantling all DEI programs might have a “huge, chilling effect” on training.

“We understand that some agencies, folks who have taken certain diversity training are being targeted or placed on administrative leave. My concern is this going to chill agencies from providing mandatory training on the civil rights laws, on disability, discrimination law. A major concern is how agencies are going to continue to educate and empower their employees. This is going to chill communications between the EEO office and employees. These are very big questions,” said Bercovici.

The Trump administration’s intention behind eliminating DEI programs is that agencies should end targeted recruitment efforts that prioritize diversity over merit-based hiring. But for the Defense Department, for instance, focusing on building a military that represents the outside world never came at the expense of high standards. Military standards to serve were never lowered to accommodate a particular group of people and are the same for everyone. On the flip side, proactive diversity efforts have played a crucial role in attracting and retaining top talent.

“While the push for merit-based hiring seeks to standardize processes, stripping away DEIA initiatives risks isolating key talent and eroding the support structures that help prevent discrimination from taking root. Affinity groups and DEIA-driven training have long provided vital support, mentorship, and safe spaces for employees from underrepresented backgrounds. Eliminating them risks diminishing the appeal of the workplace to a diverse candidate pool. The change may inadvertently signal that inclusivity is less of a priority, potentially undermining morale and making it harder to address subtle forms of bias before they escalate,” said Dowers.

