Judge lifts restraining order blocking deferred resignation program

In a written ruling Wednesday, a federal judge in Boston said unions who had sued to block the program lacked standing to obtain a temporary restraining order.

The Trump administration is free to continue implementing its controversial deferred resignation program after a federal court in Massachusetts dissolved a restraining order that had delayed the program’s deadline by several days.

In a written opinion Wednesday afternoon, Judge George O’Toole said he had determined that the three federal unions that had challenged the program lacked the standing they’d need in order to meet the legal standard for a temporary restraining order.

“The plaintiffs here are not directly impacted by the directive,” he wrote. “Instead, they allege that the directive subjects them to upstream effects including a diversion of resources to answer members’ questions about the directive, a potential loss of membership, and possible reputational harm. The unions do not have the required direct stake in the Fork Directive, but are challenging a policy that affects others, specifically executive branch employees. This is not sufficient.”

Wednesday’s ruling does not completely end the legal challenge — it only affects the unions’ requests for a temporary pause in the deferred resignation program while their claims work their way through the litigation process. However, in denying a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, O’Toole said he had determined the unions were unlikely to succeed on the merits of their case.

The Office of Personnel Management had planned to stop accepting stop resignation requests under the program last Thursday, but that deadline was temporarily extended while O’Toole considered the request for a restraining order. In court filings earlier this week, OPM said it intended to close the program to new entrants “as soon as legally permissible.”

An OPM spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent after hours on Wednesday. The White House, meanwhile, characterized the ruling as a victory.

“This goes to show that lawfare will not ultimately prevail over the will of 77 million Americans who supported President Trump and his priorities,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The American Federation of Government Employees, one of the three plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said it was assessing its next legal steps following Wednesday’s ruling.

“Importantly, this decision did not address the underlying lawfulness of the program,” Everett Kelley, the union’s president said in a statement. “We continue to maintain it is illegal to force American citizens who have dedicated their careers to public service to make a decision, in a few short days, without adequate information, about whether to uproot their families and leave their careers for what amounts to an unfunded IOU from Elon Musk.”

In their lawsuit, the unions argue that the government cannot legally promise to pay employees who accept the deferred resignation offer through the end of September, partly because Congress has not yet appropriated funding for any federal agencies beyond March 14. In general, the Antideficiency Act bars federal agencies from obligating funds that Congress has not yet appropriated.

“Particularly where, as here, OPM does not know the contours of future appropriations or funding levels, this promise is improper,” the plaintiffs wrote. “If Congress decides to not fund certain offices after March 14, for example, employees in those offices who accepted the Fork Directive would have no appropriation to satisfy their promised pay.”

Judge O’Toole did not directly address the unions’ claims under the Antideficiency Act, but said his court lacked jurisdiction to hear their claims under another federal statute, the Administrative Procedure Act, which they said was also violated by OPM’s approach to the deferred resignation program.

If federal employees believe they are harmed by the program, they need to first exhaust their claims in administrative venues like the Merit Systems Protection Board before they sue in federal court, he wrote.

“The two APA claims alleged in this case are the type of challenges Congress intended for review within the statutory scheme, which provides for ‘administrative and judicial review,’” O’Toole wrote. “Aggrieved employees can bring claims through the administrative process. That the unions themselves may be foreclosed from this administrative process does not mean that adequate judicial review is lacking.”

However, the unions contend federal employees’ ability to seek relief before those administrative panels was undermined by a separate Trump administration action earlier this week. On Monday, President Trump fired the chairs of both the Federal Labor Relations Authority and the Merit Systems Protection Board before their terms were set to expire.

“These terminations have now fundamentally weakened these entities and undermined their bipartisan composition, further impairing any purported opportunity for “meaningful judicial review” of defendants’ Fork Directive absent this court’s exercise of jurisdiction,” union attorneys wrote in a filing Tuesday.

