Last couple of weeks made you crazy? At least you’ve got a lot of company

Tom Temin: What are you suing over, John, among all the other litigants here?

John Hatton: Well, we have a suit seeking to block the implementation of Schedule F for now called Schedule Policy/Career (PC) that it violates the Administrative Procedures Act in terms of how they put it forth. And so we’re hoping to and also not reverse the current OPM rule. Potentially also is contrary to the CSRA in terms of the definitions of who they’re trying to apply this to.

Tom Temin: The Civil Service Reform Act.

John Hatton: Yes.

Tom Temin: In other words, you feel it violates Title V?

John Hatton: Yeah. We’re making the claim that this is above the authority of the executive branch and also not pursuant to proper procedure. So obviously, from a policy perspective, we think this is a terrible step in the wrong direction. Putting aside the legal arguments to politicize the federal workforce, potentially turn people into at-will employees and have decisions made based on political considerations more so than faithful execution of the law and the Constitution.

Tom Temin: And if a court should go your way, you expect that the administration would appeal? Because what I’m driving at is do you get the sense that what they really want is a constitutional Supreme Court argument over some parts of Title V?

John Hatton: Possibly. I mean, I think the administration right now is taking a lot of actions that are on uncertain legal grounds at best. So they’re advancing a kind of a very aggressive constitutional arguments, I think, with regard to the Senior Executive Service, for example, they just said we can fire people at will despite what the statute says. On Schedule F, they are at least trying to hang their hat on statutory authority, less so than the constitutional arguments. And we’re arguing that they’re not hanging their hats on the right. The statutory authority does not provide this and that they did not carry out the correct procedures to issue this and reverse the OPM rule that kind of protects the merit-based civil service. Typically, you would need notice-and-comment rulemaking to overturn.

Tom Temin: Right. So the question then is where is Congress in all of this? I mean, there’s a Republican majority right now, but even when there was a Democratic majority, there was no ability in Congress to say outlaw the Schedule F idea or what they call Career/Policy now. And so it seems like this ongoing protracted court administration fight with Congress, kind of having rallies on the steps of here in that. But that’s kind of the scream of the impotent.

John Hatton: Well, Congress could pass legislation to provide greater clarity. Again, the administration has not yet made a constitutional argument on Schedule F, saying they just have the power to do it based on Article Two. So they are trying to hang their hats on the law. So Congress could provide additional clarity to foreclose this possibility based on the statute. And then if the administration comes back and looks to expand their executive power further via a constitutional argument, I mean, I think that would play out on its own. But certainly things that Congress could do. They could pass the Saving the Civil Service Act. They could include no funds language in appropriations. Right now, there is not the political will to do that. But I think we should be putting pressure on members of Congress to consider these steps.

Tom Temin: And what you’re thinking about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which is one of the ones that are really stomping on because that does have legitimate constitutional questions anyway surrounding it because of the way it’s funded and the fact that Congress has no oversight over it.

John Hatton: Yeah, I mean, I think the administration is taking actions with regard to USAID, with regard to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with regard potentially the Department of Education, where they’re advancing constitutional arguments potentially to support what they’re doing. I think in a lot of cases, they’re investing legal arguments that are not based on current legal precedent. So they’re looking to establish new precedent for this. But it’s really shifting power. They really trying to shift power into the executive branch and away from Congress with regard to some of these actions and whether they need to spend funds that Congress appropriates and what the limits are on that. And a lot of these issues played out around the Watergate and Nixon administrations and were responded to then and now they’re trying to push back on. Some of the restrictions on the executive branch that were put in place during that era?

Tom Temin: Yes, the Impoundment Control Act, I think, is what they want to challenge, but that doesn’t really apply to CFPB because that gets its money from the Federal Reserve. And Russ Vought could say, ‘Well, we’re not going to take your money this year,” and there’s nothing anybody can do about that really in Congress on that particular agency.

John Hatton: Right. There certain actions that they may have discretion over and there’s certain actions that they will make those constitutional arguments about. And again, I think to some extent, these are going to play out in court. But I think there’s a large amount of issues here and not everyone is the same. And I think it’s important to delineate situations where, yes, the executive does have authority. When we’re talking about federal workforce policies, yes, they can bring people back to the office with exceptions for reasonable accommodation. And yes, they can make restrictions on spending on certain programs if it’s not specifically directed by Congress. And so there’s policies we may object to with regard to the federal workforce, like return to office but not file a lawsuit about. And then there’s policies that we think they’re not following the proper procedures. They’re violating the law here or the violating the Constitution here and we would potentially file a lawsuit on that.

Tom Temin: We’re speaking with John Hatton, staff vice president of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. And what are you hearing from members on the fact that many people are on paid administrative leave? They’re expecting reductions in force for agencies that may not be completely gone after like USAID or CFPB, but there are just layoffs or lockouts or administrative leaves elsewhere, too.

John Hatton: Yes. So I think this is all needs to be looked at in one context. So there is the deferred resignation offer that was put on the table trying to push people out and to quit. It’s all an effort to reduce the size of the federal workforce, potentially impacting government operations, particularly in places where more people are lost from the workforce. So our main concern is obviously for the federal employees being treated fairly, but also for the American people to have the operations carried out. That deferred resignation offer was put on hold by a judge. But in that initial email, they said, ‘OK, if you don’t take this offer, we’re looking to reduce the size of the workforce by terminating people that are at will.’ What you would interpret that is people moved into Schedule F or people that are on probationary periods or we may look to do reductions in force. So there are certain areas that the administration has put people on paid administrative leave with the purpose of doing a reduction in force with the purpose of not carrying out that function. Again, there is concerns that eventually, that’s not going to allow them to carry out operations that Congress has directed. And so there’s that like down the road Impoundment Act concern. But they have certain flexibilities that are clear in law about administrative leave. Now, can they go past 10 days of administrative leave, maybe up for debate based on the latest administrative leave regulations? And then are they following the correct process with regard to reductions in force? Are they following merit systems protections with regards to employees and why they’re terminating them? Those are all the kind of questions that present themselves in this effort to reduce the size of the federal workforce.

Tom Temin: And while you’re suing, you’re also suing whom on the privacy grounds and who are the parties with NARFE to that lawsuit?

John Hatton: NARFE was joined by a couple labor unions: the American Federation of Teachers, the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers with other individuals challenging the Department of Government Efficiency, OPM, Department of Treasury and Department of Education’s violation of the Privacy Act.

Tom Temin: What happened that makes you think they’re violating it?

John Hatton: In terms of disclosure of information without proper exemption, in terms of the use of information across the government that has limited in terms of the procedures for disclosure that is limited by the Privacy Act.

Tom Temin: Got it. And what jurisdiction is that lawsuit in?

John Hatton: The Southern District of Maryland.

Tom Temin: OK. And all of this is happening with budget reconciliation inching ahead. I don’t know what’s going on the Hill day by day, but March 14th is coming pretty close.

John Hatton: Yeah. So there is government funding that is up for debate that needs to be extended by March 14th. Very unclear what’s going to happen with that. Democrats in Congress are definitely pushing back on the administration’s efforts, potentially impound funds and not carry out the programs they’ve directed. So they’re finding it hard to see why they come together on a funding bill that may not be carried out the way they intend. If Democrats aren’t part of the picture, then you’re going to need the Republican votes in the House, which typically they’ve had a challenge coming together with their full majority to get past the House. And you still have the threat of a filibuster in the Senate. Meanwhile, you have budget reconciliation legislation being debated that could potentially target federal benefits for cuts. There have been a number of proposals circulated by the House Budget Committee. The first step would be a potential budget resolution that would direct committees to find savings under their jurisdiction. Again, that would be the first step towards including things like turning FEHB into a voucher program or reducing the rate of return on the TSP G Funds.

Tom Temin: Right. So this could really affect federal employees at all levels in a very direct and personal way, you might say?

John Hatton: Yes, we’ll be certainly opposing cuts to federal benefits to be included in that reconciliation legislation. Again, that could hit current employees, that could hit current retirees. That’s just another cherry on top of all the administration policies going on right now.