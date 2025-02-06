More questions than answers about possible RIFs, deferred resignation program

Federal employees received an email around 1 a.m. reminding them that the deferred resignation program ends today at 11:59 p.m.

The email said, “There will NOT be an extension of this program.”

The decision whether to take this offer has been met with a mix of anxiety, uncertainty and defiance.

One member of the Senior Executive Service who works at a law enforcement agency told Federal News Network that they are likely to take the deferred resignation offer, but the decision to leave more than 3 dozen members of their team is giving them sleepless nights.

Others on the FedNews Reddit page commented that they plan to stay in their jobs and question the validity of the program.

Meanwhile, the American Federation of Government Employees, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, and the National Association of Government Employees filed a lawsuit saying the program violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and other federal laws.

Today at 1 pm, U.S. District Court Judge George O’Toole, Jr. will hear from both the government and from the unions about whether to issue a temporary restraining order on the deferred resignation program.

An OPM spokesperson told Federal News Network that the program is legal and has undergone “extensive legal review.”

“This is a purely voluntary program that employees can choose to opt into. 5 CFR 715.202 governs voluntary resignations, and the program complies with that regulation,” the spokesperson said. “Ahead of their departure, a worker who accepts this agreement may sign a legal contract that provides binding assurance they will not be subject to future reduction in forces (RIFs), not be expected to work and they will be eligible for backpay even if there is a lapse in appropriations. OPM has circulated a template contract to agencies, and agencies are circulating to all employees.”

With the deadline still on the books for today, the OPM spokesperson said they expect a spike in the number of people who take the offer over the last two days.

It’s a lot to take in for federal employees and the short time frame to decide is opening the door for more questions than answers. OPM has routinely updated its frequently asked questions page over the last week.

As for why the quick turnaround, the agency spokesperson said, “The deadline is tight because OPM must move forward with the President’s goal of restructuring the federal government. OPM has sent FAQs and updated them as needed. OPM has also provided guidance to agencies.”

To help give federal employees a better understanding of the program. Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-Va.) held an online town hall for federal employees last night with Rob Shriver, the former OPM acting director and deputy director as well as a federal labor lawyer, and Scott Robinson, a federal employee for more than two decades and the local president for the AFGE, which represents Transportation Security Agency officers within Virginia, answering employees’ questions.

Here are excerpts from that town hall, which have been edited for clarity.

Q: What happens if someone accepts the deferred resignation and is and it is later found to be unlawful?

Shriver: If you accept the deferred resignation, you stay on the books in a paid status. So if they live up to that, you’re going to stay on the books. You’re going to get your pay every two weeks, just like you do now. If it’s ultimately deemed invalid, I’d have to speculate, but I don’t really see a situation where the court would go back and somehow hold the employee responsible and create some kind of consequence for any employee who accepted that. It’s basically you’re treated like you’re in a pay status. So I don’t think you have to worry that if it’s declared illegal, that it’ll come back to get you in some way.

Vindman: I think the real issue here is that you have to trust that this, this “Fork in the Road” letter that is not authorized in any law. There’s no appropriation for it. The history here is that Musk did the same thing. They didn’t even change the name of this program. It was called “Fork of the Road” when he did this at one of his previous companies. As soon as people accepted it, they treated it as a resignation, and then they terminated them. They didn’t follow through. They didn’t continue to pay them for whatever period of time. Here, it’s going to be through the end of the fiscal year, so you have to trust Elon Musk and the administration to follow through.

Robinson: I strongly discourage any federal worker from taking the offer at face value. AFGE’s current advice is to not respond to the offer at this time. However, as Mr. Shriver said, it is completely up to the employee, and they have to do what they feel is in their best interest.

Shriver: I’d like to add just one more thing is so we started to see some of the fine print. They’ve started to send out some of these, what these agreements look like. There’s a very broad waiver of your rights in those agreements. I’m not purporting to provide legal advice here or anything like that, but that’s something that caught my eye, and that basically any kind of claim that you might bring against the agency for anything particular, possibly even for violating this very agreement they’re asking you to sign, you’re waiving your right to do that. And that’s something that, like I said, I raised an eyebrow.

Q: We were told that there is a possible RIF reduction in force coming in the next one to two months. What have you heard on this topic?

Vindman: Obviously, there are lots of rumors flying around. I’ve heard several of them. I would suggest to you that if you’re getting documentation, our office be very much interested in seeing that as well. If you’re a constituent, we have constituent services, we will open a case, and we will try to work that case to successful conclusion for you. Part of that is as you engaging with my team so we can track what the situation is here. What I would say, with so many rumors flying, just hold tight. They want you to quit. The administration is deliberately creating uncertainty because they want you to leave.

Shriver: [You] didn’t sign up for this. That what federal civil servants do is what Congress tells them to do, what their political leadership tells them to do, and then for a new team to come in and say, ‘well, we don’t like that,’ and not just like shift priorities, because you guys are used to when a new team comes in, there’s new priorities. That’s part of the game, that’s just part of the deal, and then you work hard on those priorities. That’s what I’ve experienced with civil service throughout my entire career.

Q: Will these lawsuits cover all of us, or do we have to file individually, especially for the additional data breach and for whatever happens after tomorrow’s deadline?

Shriver: I’m not really in a position to give out any legal advice, so don’t take it this way. Let me just say this, there are lawsuits that are filed that challenge the underlying legality of actions. And if those lawsuits are successful, then people who are harmed by that are the ones that would get a remedy, whether you were named party in the lawsuit. For example, if the judge decides tomorrow that federal employees need more time and more information on this “Fork in the Road” email, then all federal employees are going to get more time and more information. You don’t have to be specifically, part of the lawsuit to get that.

But the thing that I want to make sure you’re all thinking about is if the agencies take personnel actions against you, whether it’s removing you or conducting your reduction in force or things like that, you’ll get a notice that will tell you have certain amount of time to file an appeal with the Merit System Protection Board. It’s really important to pay attention to that deadline because you have a lot of rights in these processes. Agencies don’t do RIFs too well under the best of circumstances. They’re complicated. They mess them up. So you want to make sure that you’re not missing that deadline. You [should think about] getting your own counsel, talking to your union if you’re in a bargaining. in a first and foremost, talk to your union representative. If you’re not, get your own counsel. Or even if you can’t do that, you can go on civilservicestrong.org, we have some resources there that can help folks navigate that process. It’s not too hard to file your own appeal.

Q: I am concerned now about probationary individuals that seem to have been targeted. We don’t know much of how probationary personnel are going to be targeted. For me, specifically, I started out at an agency, worked for six years and then moved on to another one. I will no longer be probationary on Feb. 25. We aren’t getting any communication from leadership because leadership is not getting any clear answers to be able to funnel down to personnel. So my question is, for those probationary individuals who are now hearing that they could potentially be on the chopping block. We don’t know what’s real, what’s not real? What is your thoughts on how personnel should navigate this?

Vindman: There are some additional facts that I think are necessary, like, because there have been carve outs for certain agencies. Like, if you’re in a one of the defense agencies, even though those are not all immune, I think the DoD has, or certain elements in DoD, have been exempted from this.

Robinson: It’s absolutely a concern. It almost, in a sense, it’s the low hanging fruit I think they’re going for. But what I think would be the best thing to do is, again, there are a lot of rumors going around. There is a lot of, I think, misinformation going around. I think it is intended to frighten federal employees. I think the best thing to do is in your work group or at your facility, to reach out to your union representative and speak to them about whether your agency is exempt from that requirement. As far as the probationary employees, as well as get advice on what to do specific to your situation.

Shriver: Because their probationary folks are the most vulnerable, given that until you complete your probationary period, you don’t have those adverse action rights. It’s a scary place to be. They mean for it to be scary by collecting these lists and making everybody wonder what’s going to happen. I can tell you that your career leaders don’t know what’s going to happen, like they’re not being let in on the strategy, and it’s killing them. From the ones I’m talking to, it’s killing them that they can’t give you the answers that you’re looking for, and they’re not in on what’s going on. So it’s tough. Now, let me just say that just because you’re probationary doesn’t mean you got no rights. They still can’t discriminate against you. They can’t take action based on partisan politics. They can’t retaliate against you if you’re a whistleblower. So that there are some protections there, and look, the community knows that probationary folks are particularly vulnerable and trying to figure out how best to support you as you go through whatever’s left to come. I don’t envy you guys this decision because you are so vulnerable. But once again, like there’s just a lot of fishiness to these offers that that make me really skeptical of them.

Q: Is there a way to force the executive branch to follow the correct RIF procedures so they that any reduction in force is done in a considered manner?

Vindman: Yes and no. They need to follow a law. But so far, we’ve seen a lot of lawlessness. Courts are critical, but can be slow. There will be a lot of lawsuits. Hopefully courts will issue quick injunctions, especially when it affects the safety of the American people. In the meantime, we just need to hold them to account by having these public conversations, making your voice heard, contacting your members, contacting the White House, public comment line departments and agency heads.

Shriver: There’s a system set up through the Merit System Protection Board. For people affected by RIFs to file appeals, and you have a right to make sure that process is run right, and so that’s what those processes exist for. If you’re in a bargaining unit, your union reps can help you either navigate that or the remedies you have through your collective bargaining agreement. But even folks not in a bargaining unit, still have these appeal rights to the MSPB.

